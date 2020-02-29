Flexible Packaging Market Industry New Research Analysis On Sales, Segments, Outlook, Growth 2018 to 2024 and Market Competitors: Mondi Group, Berry Plastics Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Huhtamäki OYJ

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Flexible Packaging” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Features such as zip locks, spouts, and resalable seals to promote growth in the Flexible Packaging market

Increased product shelf life and increasing demand for consumer friendly packages and enhanced product protection drives the growth of the flexible packaging market. Moreover, increase in demand from healthcare, cosmetics, food, and beverages and other agricultural products is fuelling the growth of the flexible packaging market. Innovation and technology have enabled flexible packaging manufacturers to use fewer natural resources in the creation of their packaging. Moreover, improvements in production processes have reduced water and energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and volatile organic compounds. However, stringent government regulations regarding polymer and recyclability of packaging material are likely to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, easy transportation and storage along with sustainable properties as well as expansion of industry for export trading are the factors providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the flexible packaging market.

Asia Pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Flexible Packaging market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the flexible packaging market followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is attributed due to the large custom base for production and increase in population. Moreover, expansion of E-commerce industry particularly in china, India and Vietnam are anticipated to trigger the industry growth. Moreover, establishment of new manufacturing units by the government of Mexico has resulted in development of new manufacturing facilities in the North American regions. On the other hand, robust growth in the healthcare sector due to the huge demand from the pharmaceuticals is influencing huge demand for flexible packaging over the years to come.

Sealed Air Corporation acquired Deltaplam Embalagens Industrial Comércio Ltda (Deltaplam)

In August 2017- Sealed Air Corporation has acquired flexible packaging manufacturer Deltaplam Embalagens Industrial e Comércio Ltda (Deltaplam) for an undisclosed amount. The family-owned Brazilian firm uses extrusion technology to create recyclable, high barrier shrinkable bags, multilayer films, laminates, and pouches and primarily serves within its home market.

Deltaplam primarily serves the food industry, extruding high-barrier shrinkable bags, multilayer films, laminates, and pouches. This acquisition strengthens our position in Latin America and enhances our portfolio of innovative, value-added solutions for our customers,” said Karl R. Deily, president of Sealed Air’s food care division.

