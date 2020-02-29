Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook 2018-2024: Top Players: Cargill, Associated British Foods Plc., BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Functional Food Ingredients” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Growing awareness about the health benefits from functional food is helping to grow the demand of functional food

The rising awareness of consumers toward the health benefits of foods and their nutritional benefits for potential disease prevention and health enhancement is the driving force of the global functional food. Functional foods are the medicinal foods that provide health benefits beyond energy and essential nutrients. Many studies have led to the understanding of the potential mechanisms of biologically active components in food, which could improve health and probably reduce the risk of disease while enhancing our overall well-being. Functional foods products are helping to improve health, reducing the healthcare costs, and supporting the economic development in rural areas. Growing demand for functional foods is also helping the producers to diversify their agriculture and marine-based crops and promoting research and innovation. There is growing demand for functional foods, especially in developed economies due to increasing awareness toward health benefits of functional foods and an increase in disposable income.

North America to influence the Global functional food market through 2018-2024

North America held the largest market share in the functional food ingredients market. The U.S. is the key country that has the highest market share in this region. The consumers in this region have high awareness about the anti-cancer and health benefits properties of the functional food ingredients. In addition, there is a high popularity of dietary supplements among consumers. Further, growth is mainly driven by the continuously growing demand for energy drinks and fortified dairy products. Asia Pacific region is witnessed to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for functional food ingredients is increasing in this region owing to growing awareness about functional food ingredients and rising disposable income. Moreover, this region has the highest population owing to which there is a huge possibility of market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Cargill Consolidated Food Ingredients Distribution Network in US, Canada

November,2018, Cargill’s food ingredients and applications has consolidated its food ingredients distribution network in the North America region. For this company has chosen six North American distribution partners – Univar Inc., Gillco Ingredients, International Food Products Corporation, Batory Foods, Pearson Sales Company and St. Charles Trading, Inc. This move will optimizes customer experience, streamlines the supply chain and creates a platform to generate sustainable growth through a select group of committed channel partners.

Univar and Cargill reached a long-term agreement for food ingredients

February 2018, Univar has entered into a strategic long-term agreement with Cargill’s Food Ingredients & Bio-Industrial business for US and Canada region. Now, Customers in this region will be able to enjoy the combined value of Cargill’s respected product lines and Univar’s extensive distribution network and access to food innovators. Univer is a leading ingredient provider in North America and Canada region. Univar Food Ingredients serves as an advisor in sourcing food ingredients to address today’s ever-evolving consumer preferences.

