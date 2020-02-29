Future of Global Cocoa-Beans Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Cocoa-Beans Market (by product type (cocoa butter, cocoa beverages, and cocoa paste and beauty products), end-use (chocolate & confectionery industry, food, and beverage industry and cosmetics industry)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cocoa-Beans. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cocoa-Beans cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cocoa-Beans growth factors.

The forecast Cocoa-Beans Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Cocoa-Beans on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global cocoa-beans market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Cocoa beans are little beans found in the pods that grow on cacao (Cocoa) trees. Cocoa-beans are also called Cocoa bean, which can be further processed to produce a variety of products. The main benefits offered by cocoa are, they improve the blood flow, lowers the blood pressure, and reduces the risk from a heart attack. Cocoa beans contain many vitamins and minerals and also healthy doses of potassium, copper that support cardiovascular health, and iron that transports oxygen through the body. According to the research, it is said that cocoa-beans are the best source of anti-oxidants containing up to ten percent antioxidant concentration levels. Cocoa-bean may be cultivated under shaded cultivation such as agroforestry. Agroforestry can reduce the pressure on existing protected forests for resources, such as firewood, and conserve biodiversity.

A wide range of products and the rising popularity of Cocoa-based products such as Cocoa powder, Cocoa butter, Cocoa beverages, and beauty products are driving the growth of the global Cocoa beans market. Moreover, increased demand for cocoa and chocolate-based products to drive the demand for the cocoa-beans market. Increased insulin sensitivity, from cocoa beans, for example, may support weight loss efforts. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the cocoa-beans market. However, cocoa –beans are highly dependent on seasons and environmental conditions and fluctuation in the prices of the commodity are the factors likely to restrain the growth of the cocoa-beans market during the forecast period. Several Governments are taking initiatives to educate the farmers about modern techniques that will contribute to the production of Cocoa beans. Furthermore, the demand for the consumption of organic cocoa-beans is anticipated to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the cocoa-bean market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, Europe dominated the cocoa-beans market. The growth in the European region is more as Europe is the largest producer and consumer of cocoa beans. Moreover, the Netherlands is considered as one of the largest importers of cocoa-beans as it, the home to the most important Cocoa trade port. On the other hand, around 60% of the cocoa beans from West Africa is imported by the Netherlands. Furthermore, increasing population and rising disposable income have led to an increase in the saturation of the cocoa-market in Asia Pacific regions. Moreover, huge demand for cocoa and chocolate-based products is growing rapidly in the North American regions.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and End-User

The report on global cocoa-beans market covers segments such as product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the global cocoa-beans market is categorized into cocoa powder, cocoa butter, cocoa beverages, cocoa paste and beauty products. On the basis of end-user, the global cocoa-beans market is categorized into chocolate & confectionery industry, food, and beverage industry and cosmetics industry.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cocoa-beans market such as Wilbur Chocolate Company Inc, Kraft Foods Inc, Petra Foods Limited, Belcolade NV, Dutch cocoa B.V, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Blommer Chocolate Company, Ferrero S.P.A, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer Sdn. Bhd. and Organic Commodity Products Inc.

