Gas Analyzer Market Overview by Technological Growth 2019 to 2023

Global Gas Analyzer Market – Segmented by Type of Product (Fixed, Portable), Technology (Electrochemical, Paramagnetic, Infrared, Gas Chromatograph), End-user Vertical (Oil and Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Water and Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Power, Food and Beverage), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The Global Gas analyzer is an instrument which is capable of analyzing the species of chemical gases is present in the sample. It, not only identifies the species, but also has capability to give measurement value of the quantity, which it displays either in numerical form or shows it graphically. Owing to factors, such as high maintenance, requirement of air-conditioned shelter rooms, frequent recalibration, and accuracy issues with interfering gases, traditional gas analyzers have become less reliable in measuring low concentration gasses in the oil & gas industries.

The global gas analyzer market was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.41 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.52 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Major Players: ABB LTD., EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., GASMET TECHNOLOGIES OY, SERVOMEX (SPECTRIS PLC), TELEDYNE ADVANCED POLLUTION INSTRUMENTATION (TAPI), SYSTECH INSTRUMENTS LTD., CAMBRIDGE SENSOTEC AND ILLINOIS INSTRUMENTS INC., THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., FUJI ELECTRIC CO. LTD and MKS INSTRUMENTS INC., amongst others.

Inquire/Sample at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241065222/global-gas-analyzer-market-segmented-by-type-of-product-fixed-portable-technology-electrochemical-paramagnetic-infrared-gas-chromatograph-end-user-vertical-oil-and-gas-chemical-petrochemical-water-and-wastewater-pharmaceutical-power-food-and-beverage-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=23

The Gas Analyzer are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, Gas Analyzer have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Gas Analyzer market growth over the projected period.

Higher Demands for Portable Analyzers to Significantly Drive the Market:

Portability has been an advantage of gas analyzers, as it helps in free movement and testing at potential risk areas is possible without hassle. Many areas, which are difficult to access can be checked for safety, quality, and other factors, owing to portable devices. Recently, ABB implemented Ultraportable Greenhouse Gas Analyzer (UGGA) for accurate measurements of methane, carbon dioxide, and water in the Prudhoe Bay Oil field in Alaska. Portable gas analyzers can be used in real-time environment for the detection of specific components and percentage of a particular component of the gas in the surrounding area. They are increasingly used in oil and petroleum refineries, mining sites to detect the presence of any harmful gas, or to ensure sufficient concentration of oxygen present in the atmosphere for the safety of workforce. These gas detectors are expected to grow with the increased amount of mining activities that occur globally. For instance, Vale has opened the worlds largest mining project for iron ore in Carajas in the Brazilian Amazon region. These large projects are expected to drive the demand for gas analyzers.

Browse Full Report @: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241065222/global-gas-analyzer-market-segmented-by-type-of-product-fixed-portable-technology-electrochemical-paramagnetic-infrared-gas-chromatograph-end-user-vertical-oil-and-gas-chemical-petrochemical-water-and-wastewater-pharmaceutical-power-food-and-beverage-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?source=honestversion&Mode=23

Key Developments

November 2017 – Gasmet Technologies Oy had displayed the DX4040, a portable multi-gas analyzer CBRNe Convergence 2017. This analyser is used for identification and quantification of Toxic Industrial Compounds (TIC) and Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA). The product uses Gasmets FTIR multi-gas analysis technology to measure more than 300 gases, and identify more than 5000 gases using the NIST/EPA library

January 2017 – Servomex had launched the SERVOTOUGH Laser 3 Plus range. It was the worlds smallest cross-stack tunable diode laser gas analyser which cwas specifically optimized for combustion, ammonia slip and process control applications

Water and Wastewater Industry Accounted for a Significant Share in the Market:

Many pollutants contaminate naturally available water sources and the water that has been polluted after use cannot be disposed directly into the environment. The polluted water should be further processed to neutralize its effect on the environment. Water treatment has been growing, owing to the increasing safety concerns raised by a number of governments and increasing awareness among the consumers. The United States Environment Protection Act has mandated municipalities and public water systems to display their annual drinking water quality report. Such stringent rules towards environment have made it a necessary step before dispatch of water, which is expected to drive the growth of gas analyzers in this domain as the consumption increases. Waste-water treatment can be utilized as a platform to produce biogas. Gas analyzers are used in such plants to measure methane, carbon dioxide, and oxygen values to check the quality of bio-gas generated. In a similar case in Finland, a mutigas Fourier Transform InfraRed (FTIR) has been employed in Viikinmki wastewater treatment plant. This gas analyzer has been used to detect the emissions of greenhouse gases namely methane, nitrous oxide, ammonia etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Impact of increasing number of regulations for safety on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

In-depth analysis and market forecasts for portable gas analysers and its applications in end-user verticals

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. These reports include in-depth market research studies i.e. market share analysis, industry analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]