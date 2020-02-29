Ginger Oil Market – In-depth Analytical Overview till 2025

Ginger oil is extracted from ginger root, scientifically known as Zingiber Officinale Roscoe, It is a warm, spicy, and energizing and pungent oil having wide application in food, medicine, and many another purpose. The scent and quality of ginger oil depends upon the distillation and quality of ginger used; ginger root is also one of the sources of tincture and supplements. Currently, the demand for ginger oil is increasing in the global market due to its medicinal properties and its unique taste. It is light in color and has the pleasant pungent aroma when added to any food and beverages. The demand for ginger oil in a global market is primarily from North America and Asia-Pacific region for food, beverages, medicinal, cosmetic and for many other purposes.

Key factors influencing the global ginger oil market includes increasing demand in food and beverage industry. Food and beverage manufacturers are using ginger oil in their products to add unique taste, flavor, and aroma in their products. Increasing demand for flavored beverages and juices in a global market is also one of the factors influencing the demand from manufacturers to add ginger oil in their products as natural ingredient or flavor. On the other side, the demand for ginger oil is also gaining traction from pharmaceutical industry due to its medicinal properties. Ginger oil helps to relieve muscular pain, aches, cramps, applicable in medicines of cold, flu, cough and many other.

Ginger Oil Market: Market Segment

By segmentation, the ginger oil market is segmented by type, by application, and by distribution channel. By type, the ginger oil market is segmented into organic and conventional. The demand for organic ginger oil is mostly among food and beverage manufacturers offering organic food and organic beverages to meet increasing demand for health conscious consumers. Another segment of ginger oil market is by application. It includes food, beverages, pharmaceutical and others (include cosmetic and other common uses). On analyzing the demand for ginger oil by application, it is widely used in food and beverage industry to add flavors, taste, and fragrance in products. In the beverage industry, it has wide application in tea, fruits and vegetable juices and many other. Further, the ginger oil market in pharmaceuticals is also increasing as the products help in food digestion, alleviates muscle pain, heals infections, helps to cure problems related to a cough, fever, nausea, and many other health related issues. Further, the ginger oil market is segmented by distribution channel, by distribution channel it includes wholesaler/distributor, retail stores, pharmacy stores, online retail and other retail formats.

By regional segment, a ginger oil market is segmented by seven different regions. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the production of ginger oil in the global market, primary demand for ginger oil in a global market is from North America, Asia-Pacific, and Western European countries. Also, the demand for organic ginger oil is mainly from developed countries due to increasing number of health conscious consumers and nutritional and health benefits of organic food and beverage products.

Some of the key global players in ginger oil market are New Directions Aromatics Inc., Floracopeia Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co., d?TERRA International, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Edens Garden, Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile, Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, LLC, GLOBAL RESOURCE CO LTD., Anhui Huafeng Agricultural Plant Refinery Co., Ltd. and others.

