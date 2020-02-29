Global Acetone Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Our latest research report entitled Acetone Market (by end user (cosmetics & personal care, paints, coatings & adhesives, pharmaceutical, agricultural chemicals and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Acetone. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Acetone cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Acetone growth factors.

The forecast Acetone Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Acetone on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1506

Personal care and cosmetic to promote growth in the Acetone Market over 2018 to 2024

The acetone is frequently used in personal care and cosmetic products as both solvent and denaturant. They are mainly used as nail paint removers, cleansing products, hair care products and skin care products. The rising applications of acetone in the Manufacturing of Personal Care and Household Products drives the growth of the acetone market worldwide.

Methyl methacrylate (MMA) and the Bisphenol A (BPA) are some of the major applications of acetone. According to the trusted source, among the total produced acetone, 30% to 34% acetone is used in the production of MMA and BPA. The Methyl methacrylate (MMA) as an ingredient used in the cosmetics as a filler for wrinkles and fine lines. Also, they are extensively known as a plastic component used in products such as Plexiglas and other transparent glass substitutes. Bisphenol-A (BPA) is produced commercially by the acid catalyzed condensation of phenol and acetone and it is used as an intermediate for the production of polycarbonate.

In addition, the acetone is used in the petroleum industries as a gasoline additive. It helps in the diffusion of the gas inside the engines and allows it to vaporize that improves the efficiency of fuel. Vast applications offered by the acetone across various end-use industries contribute to the growth of the acetone market. However, the EU Commission issued a new regulation on the use of bisphenol A in plastic food contact materials owing to its hazardous effects is expected to hamper the growth of the acetone market. Moreover, the rising demand for BPA from the emerging market is projected to create several opportunities for acetone market in upcoming years.

Asia Pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Acetone Market over the next 6 years

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region owing to the massive demand of BPA across various countries such as China and India. Furthermore, the rising cosmetic industries linked with the rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region drives the growth of the acetone market in this region.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-acetone-market

Organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain key strategies of the leading players

BASF SE, DowDuPont, ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, LLC, Borealis AG, Honeywell Chemicals, CEPSA Quimica, S.A., Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation, INEOS Phenol GmbH, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and Shell Chemical Co are the major players in the remote weapon station market. These Companies are looking forward to organic as well as non-organic growth opportunities in order to gain a competitive advantage among its peer.