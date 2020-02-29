Global Acoustic Emission Based NDT Market: Product Functional Survey 2028

The Report Acoustic Emission Based NDT Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Acoustic Emission refers to the production of transitory elastic waves produced due to the sudden re-distribution of stress and strain in a material. When the material is subjected to extra stimulus, such as change in temperature, load or pressure, energy release is triggered in the form of stress waves. These stress waves propagate towards the sensors that record them. Using the right equipment setup, waves on the order of 10-12 (Pico meter) can be recorded.

The study provides market analysis with reference to services side of the market which is commonly referred as acoustic emission based NDT market hereafter. Acoustic emission testing is a non-destructive testing technique. In this technique, instead of supplying energy to the specimen, the sensors listen and record the energy waves released by the specimen. Detection and analysis of acoustic emission signals supplies valuable information with respect to the origin and the importance of discontinuity in the material. Also, acoustic emission based non-destructive testing deals with the dynamic changes in the material, thus highlighting only the active features and flaws, such as crack growth, in the material. This provides an ability to distinguish between stagnant and developing defects which, in turn, drives the acoustic emission based NDT market. The versatility of acoustic emission testing enables the process to find industrial applications, such as monitoring weld quality, testing for leaks, detecting flaws and assessing structural integrity. Also, acoustic emission based NDT is finding applications in the petrochemical and manufacturing industries which propels the acoustic emission base NDT market.

However, acoustic emission based NDT systems can only gauge qualitative features of how much damage is contained in the structure. This kind of non-destructive testing cannot provide the quantitative results (with respect to depth, size and overall acceptability of the specimen). Also, acoustic emission testing cannot function efficiently in noisy environments that contribute extrinsic noise to the signals. These factors challenge the growth of the acoustic emission based NDT market.

The trend of miniaturization has impacted the acoustic emission based NDT market heavily. As the testing is undertaken at different industries and different locations, the demand for miniaturized and portable testing equipment is on the rise. For instance, the acoustic emission based NDT equipment for oil and gas sector is required to be light in weight and compact in order to inspect specimen at locations that are tough to access.

Global Acoustic Emission Based NDT: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source location techniques, the global acoustic emission based NDT market has been segmented as:

Multiple channel source location techniques Linear location techniques Zonal location techniques Point location techniques

On the basis of End Use, the global acoustic emission based NDT market has been segmented as:

Automobile Petro-chemical & Chemical Industry Electrical Utilities Aerospace Construction Industry

Global Acoustic Emission Based NDT Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global acoustic emission based NDT market are MISTRAS Group, Inc.; Asian Contec Limited; General Electric; Olympus Corporation; TechnipFMC; Applied Technical Services, Inc.; Sensor Networks, Inc.; Cygnus Instruments Inc.; Arcadia Aerospace Industries; Labino; Envirosight LLC; MFE Enterprises, Inc.; OKO Association; PCE Instruments; Guangdong Goworld Co., Ltd. and Starmans electronics s.r.o. among others.

Acoustic Emission Based NDT: Technology Innovation

Acoustic emission based NDT technology is continuously upgraded to facilitate the industry. For instance, In April 2017, MISTRAS Group acquired Semiray Inspection Services, a Level III ASNT certified non-destructive testing services provider operating in electronics, military, aerospace and other commercial manufacturing industries. With this acquisition, MISTRAS Group enhanced its expertise in acoustic emission testing, magnetic particle inspection and penetrant inspection technologies.

Kistler Instruments launched 8152-C AE-Piezotron sensors for acoustic emission testing These sensors are suitable for monitoring high frequency (above 50kHz) acoustic emissions on surfaces of structures and machines.

Acoustic Emission Based NDT Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of the acoustic emission based NDT market during the forecast period. This growth in acoustic emission based NDT market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increased investments by the governments in defense aircraft manufacturing sector and power plants. Infrastructural developments in countries like India, China and Japan also boost the acoustic emission based NDT market in the region.

Globally, North America held the highest market share in 2016.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type, methods, applications and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected from nine regions; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Middle East & Africa and Japan and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

