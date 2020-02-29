Global Active Protection System Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast To 2024

Overview for “Active Protection System Market” Helps In Providing Scope and Definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Active Protection System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Active Protection System market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5610 million by 2024, from US$ 4110 million in 2019.

This report studies the Active Protection System market, Active Protection Systems (APSs) are subsystems integrated into or installed on a combat vehicle to automatically acquire, track, and respond with hard or soft kill capabilities to a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). APS technologies are not new, and a number of nations have already employed APS on the battlefield.

The proliferation of advanced RPGs and ATGMs is of concern to some defense officials and policymakers. These weapons—RPGs in particular—have been particularly popular with insurgents because they are readily available, relatively inexpensive, and require little training. Technical and operational challenges to APS include being able to work under extremely demanding circumstances and compressed timelines, robustness against countermeasures, minimizing the threat to friendly forces and civilians, being compatible with the space and power allocated to it on the vehicle, and affordability.

Gets Sample of Global Active Protection System Market Growth Report 2019-2024 @: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/242632

Factors such as modernization of armed forces, rise in asymmetric warfare, and rising need for security from different types of weapon systems are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The use of active protection systems in defense has increased considerably in the past few years, mainly driven by the rise in the number of warfare platforms being manufactured worldwide. These warfare platforms require systems that can help detect, track, and defend against incoming threats.

On the basis of platform, the active protection system market has been segmented into air defense and ground defense. The land segment is projected to keep being the major market during the forecast period. The rising demand for active protection systems can be attributed to several factors, including increasing focus on close combat systems, upgradation of existing armored platforms, need for connected warfare systems, and safety of soldiers in a war-like situation, among others.

The Active Protection System Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Soft Kill System

Hard Kill System

Segmentation by application:

Air Defense

Ground Defense

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

KBM

Israel Military Industries

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Company

Artis, LLC

Saab AB

Aselsan

Safran Electronics & Defense

Airbus Defense and Space

Access Global Active Protection System Industry Report @: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-active-protection-system-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

The data from the top players in the global Active Protection System market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global Active Protection System market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Active Protection System Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodologies

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Active Protection System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Active Protection System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Active Protection System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Soft Kill System

2.2.2 Hard Kill System

2.3 Active Protection System Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Active Protection System by Players

3.1 Global Active Protection System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Active Protection System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Active Protection System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Active Protection System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Chapter Four: Active Protection System by Regions

4.1 Active Protection System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Active Protection System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Active Protection System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Active Protection System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Active Protection System Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Active Protection System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Active Protection System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Active Protection System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Active Protection System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Active Protection System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Active Protection System Market Size by Application

& more..

Check Discount @: http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/242632

If you want more details about this report, please ask for sample pages.

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager–Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/