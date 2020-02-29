Global Agricultural Inoculant Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Agricultural Inoculant Market (by source (bacterial inoculants, fungal inoculants, and fungal inoculants), types (biocontrol agents, plant resistant stimulant and plant growth promoting microorganisms), and application (crops, fruits, and vegetables)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of agricultural inoculant. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure agricultural inoculant cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential agricultural inoculant growth factors.

The forecast agricultural inoculant Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, agricultural inoculant on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global agricultural inoculant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The growing global population is dramatically creating a need for increased food. The chemical fertilizers used for the production of crops does not replace many trace elements present in the soil that are gradually depleting by repeated crop plantings, resulting in long-term damage to the soil. Agricultural inoculants are an environment-friendly alternative that can be combined safely with different types of fertilizers for enhancing the growth of crops. These inoculants are microbial inoculants used to promote plant growth. These amendments use endophytes that are present within the plants and improve plant nutrient uptake. Inoculants provide a dependable source of beneficial bacteria that survive in the soil and become available to the plant.

The key driving factors for the growth of agricultural inoculant market is the rise in demand for environment-friendly and cost-effective techniques owing to the developments in the field of sustainable agriculture. The use of agricultural inoculants is of economic importance to modern agriculture as they can replace costly mineral fertilizers and chemical pesticides, lowering production cost and reducing environmental pollution while ensuring higher yields. The lack of awareness about modern agricultural techniques acts as a hindrance for the growth of the agricultural inoculant market Moreover, the shifting trend towards organic farming, increasing awareness about the deficiencies of traditional agricultural practices and the rate of technological innovations in the agricultural industry could create an opportunity for the growth of the agricultural inoculant market.

By geography, Latin America regions hold the largest share in agricultural inoculant market. North America is one of the fastest growing agricultural inoculant owing to sustainable developments in the agricultural sector. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to gain rapid development in the global agricultural inoculant owing to the rising demand for organic food products over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Source, Types, and Application

The report on global agricultural inoculant market covers segments such as source, types, and application. On the basis of source, the global agricultural inoculant market is categorized into bacterial inoculants, fungal inoculants, and Composite inoculants. On the basis of types, the global agricultural inoculant market is categorized into biocontrol agents, plant resistant stimulant and plant growth promoting microorganisms. On the basis of application the global agricultural inoculant market is categorized into crops, fruits, and vegetables.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global agricultural inoculant market such as BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Novozymes, XiteBio Technologies, BrettYoung, Verdesian Lifesciences, LLC, Advanced Biological Marketing, Inc., Precision Laboratories, LLC and Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty. Ltd.

