Global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Market Study | Manufacturers Analysis, Market Size, Share, and Future Prospects 2024

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 1720 million US$ in 2024, from 1550 million US$ in 2019.

The Major Key-Companies included in the report are: Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid, Hongyuan Chemical, Rio Tinto Alcan, Gulf Fluor, Shandong Zhaohe, Mexichem, PhosAgro, I.C.F, Jinyang Hi-tech, Henan Weilai, Henan Shaoxing, Lifosa, Tanfac,

Types can be classified into: Dry AlF3, Anhydrous AlF3, Wet AlF3

Applications can be classified into: Aluminum Industry, Ceramic Industry, Others

