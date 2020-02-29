Global Basmati Rice Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2024

Our latest research report entitled Basmati Rice Market (by species (white and brown), application (food, cosmetic and personal care), sales channel (modern trade, convenience store, online store, traditional grocery stores)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Basmati Rice. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Basmati Rice cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Basmati Rice growth factors.

The forecast Basmati Rice Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Basmati Rice on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global basmati rice market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Basmati is long, slender-grained aromatic rice, originated in India. It considered a staple food of a specific society and is consumed as an everyday meal or in every meal. Basmati rice is divided into two types mainly as white and brown rice. Brown version of basmati rice is considered healthier than the white version due to brown rice is high in soluble fiber and less in calories. This type of rice is different than the other because it contains protein, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins and minerals and less fat. Basmati rice has many health benefits, and it is good for dieters or people with medical issues. Some of best Indian varieties of basmati rice are Basmati 370, Basmati 217, Hanuman Basmati, Taraori (Karnal, Local, HBC–19), Ranbir Basmati (IET 11348), Kasturi (IET 8580), Dehradun (Type 3), Mahi Suganda.

Rice is the staple food of most of the people residing in Asian countries. Hence there is a high demand for basmati rice in these countries owing to its taste and health benefits offered by basmati rice. This is a major factor which drives the basmati rice market significantly. The benefits of eating basmati rice are, it prevents cancer cell formation, maintaining a healthy weight, promote heart health, lower blood pressure promotes healthy brain function is fuelling the market growth. However, the high price of basmati rice compared to other rice varieties can hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for the rice as a staple food of more than half of the world populations is projected to provide significant growth opportunities for the leading key players in basmati rice market in near future. Among the geographies, Asia Pacific region accounted to be the leading region in the basmati rice market owing to high yield of paddy crop. In addition, India has the highest production of basmati rice and exports basmati rice in various parts of the world, which also boosts the market in the Asia Pacific region. India accounts for over 70% of the world’s basmati rice production. Europe and Japan are also expected to maintain steady growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Species, Application and Sales Channel

The report on global basmati rice market covers segments such as species, application, and sales channel. On the basis of species, the global basmati rice market is categorized into white and brown. On the basis of application, the global basmati rice market is categorized into food, cosmetic and personal care. On the basis of the sales channel, the global basmati rice market is categorized into modern trade, convenience store, online store, traditional grocery stores, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global basmati rice market such as McCormick & Co. Inc., REI Agro Ltd., Amira Nature Foods Ltd., KRBL Ltd., LT Foods Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., East End Foods, The Rice ‘n Spice Int. Ltd. and Mars Inc..

