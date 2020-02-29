Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Breathable Membranes for Construction market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Breathable Membranes for Construction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Breathable Membranes for Construction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobain

Kingspan Group

DuPont

Cosella-Dorken

Soprema

GAF Material Corporation

Klober

Cromar

Easy Trim

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Segment by Application

Roofing

Walls

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Breathable Membranes for Construction

1.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Breathable Membranes for Construction Segment by Application

1.3.1 Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Roofing

1.3.3 Walls

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Size

1.4.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Breathable Membranes for Construction Production

3.4.1 North America Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Breathable Membranes for Construction Production

3.5.1 Europe Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Breathable Membranes for Construction Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Breathable Membranes for Construction Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Breathable Membranes for Construction Business

7.1 Saint Gobain

7.1.1 Saint Gobain Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Saint Gobain Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kingspan Group

7.2.1 Kingspan Group Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kingspan Group Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DuPont Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cosella-Dorken

7.4.1 Cosella-Dorken Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cosella-Dorken Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Soprema

7.5.1 Soprema Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Soprema Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GAF Material Corporation

7.6.1 GAF Material Corporation Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GAF Material Corporation Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Klober

7.7.1 Klober Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Klober Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cromar

7.8.1 Cromar Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cromar Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Easy Trim

7.9.1 Easy Trim Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Easy Trim Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Breathable Membranes for Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Breathable Membranes for Construction Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Breathable Membranes for Construction

8.4 Breathable Membranes for Construction Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Breathable Membranes for Construction Distributors List

9.3 Breathable Membranes for Construction Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Market Forecast

11.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Breathable Membranes for Construction Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

