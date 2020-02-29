Global Breathable Roofing Felt Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Breathable Roofing Felt market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Breathable Roofing Felt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Breathable Roofing Felt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobain

Kingspan Group

DuPont

Cosella-Dorken

Soprema

GAF Material Corporation

Klober

Cromar

Easy Trim

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Segment by Application

Roofing

Walls

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Breathable Roofing Felt Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Breathable Roofing Felt

1.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Breathable Roofing Felt Segment by Application

1.3.1 Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Roofing

1.3.3 Walls

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Market Size

1.4.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Breathable Roofing Felt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Breathable Roofing Felt Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Breathable Roofing Felt Production

3.4.1 North America Breathable Roofing Felt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Breathable Roofing Felt Production

3.5.1 Europe Breathable Roofing Felt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Breathable Roofing Felt Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Breathable Roofing Felt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Breathable Roofing Felt Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Breathable Roofing Felt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Breathable Roofing Felt Business

7.1 Saint Gobain

7.1.1 Saint Gobain Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Saint Gobain Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kingspan Group

7.2.1 Kingspan Group Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kingspan Group Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DuPont Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cosella-Dorken

7.4.1 Cosella-Dorken Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cosella-Dorken Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Soprema

7.5.1 Soprema Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Soprema Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GAF Material Corporation

7.6.1 GAF Material Corporation Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GAF Material Corporation Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Klober

7.7.1 Klober Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Klober Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cromar

7.8.1 Cromar Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cromar Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Easy Trim

7.9.1 Easy Trim Breathable Roofing Felt Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Easy Trim Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Breathable Roofing Felt Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Breathable Roofing Felt Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Breathable Roofing Felt

8.4 Breathable Roofing Felt Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Breathable Roofing Felt Distributors List

9.3 Breathable Roofing Felt Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Market Forecast

11.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Breathable Roofing Felt Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

