Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Breather Membranes for Buildings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Breather Membranes for Buildings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Breather Membranes for Buildings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobain

Kingspan Group

DuPont

Cosella-Dorken

Soprema

GAF Material Corporation

Klober

Cromar

Easy Trim

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Segment by Application

Roofing

Walls

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Breather Membranes for Buildings

1.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Breather Membranes for Buildings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Roofing

1.3.3 Walls

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Size

1.4.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Breather Membranes for Buildings Production

3.4.1 North America Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Breather Membranes for Buildings Production

3.5.1 Europe Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Breather Membranes for Buildings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Breather Membranes for Buildings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Breather Membranes for Buildings Business

7.1 Saint Gobain

7.1.1 Saint Gobain Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Saint Gobain Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kingspan Group

7.2.1 Kingspan Group Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kingspan Group Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DuPont Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cosella-Dorken

7.4.1 Cosella-Dorken Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cosella-Dorken Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Soprema

7.5.1 Soprema Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Soprema Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GAF Material Corporation

7.6.1 GAF Material Corporation Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GAF Material Corporation Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Klober

7.7.1 Klober Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Klober Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cromar

7.8.1 Cromar Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cromar Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Easy Trim

7.9.1 Easy Trim Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Easy Trim Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Breather Membranes for Buildings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Breather Membranes for Buildings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Breather Membranes for Buildings

8.4 Breather Membranes for Buildings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Breather Membranes for Buildings Distributors List

9.3 Breather Membranes for Buildings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Market Forecast

11.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Breather Membranes for Buildings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

