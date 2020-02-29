Global Calcium Propionate Market 2018, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Our latest research report entitled Calcium Propionate Market (by the application (bakery products, beverages, animal feed, packaged food, dairy & frozen desserts and meat, fish, and seafood products), form (liquid and dry)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Calcium Propionate. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Calcium Propionate cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Calcium Propionate growth factors.

The forecast Calcium Propionate Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Calcium Propionate on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global calcium propionate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Calcium propionate is a food additive that acts as an antimicrobial agent. It is used as a preservative in bread and other baked goods. It helps to keep baked goods fresh by preventing mold. It reduces the growth of the bacteria and fungi and helps in increasing the shelf life of the food. Calcium propionate is less toxic as compared to other preservatives. Other preservatives such as sodium propionate are acidic to the eye, mucous membranes and skin. Calcium propionate can also be used as a pesticide for plants. Besides this, it avoids the spread of milk fever disease among cows. It is also used as a feed supplement for animals.

Increasing applications of calcium propionate in food preservative sector are driving the growth of the market. Further, rising consumer preferences for fresh food products and growing health concerns joined with changing consumer lifestyle are also boosting the growth of Calcium Propionate market. Additionally, this market is enormously growing, owing to the increasing inclinations of consumers towards hygiene, and fresh food. Furthermore, it also increases the shelf life of the product. Moreover, on the flip side, the shortage of raw materials and its increasing prices are hampering the production of calcium propionate market.

In terms of geographies, North America accounted for the highest market share in the calcium propionate market. It is one of the largest consumers and exporters of calcium propionate. In North America region factors such as increasing consumption of bakery food, growing concerns regarding food-related health issues and growing demand for ready-to-eat meals are driving the growth of Calcium propionate market in this region. While the Asia Pacific region is predictable to be the second-largest market for calcium propionate, followed by North America. Further, in the Asia Pacific region growing consciousness concerning calcium propionate and its benefits, and growing inclination towards western consumer lifestyle are indirectly affecting their food and consumption habits in this region. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Application and Form

The report on global calcium propionate market covers segments such as application and form. On the basis of application, the global calcium propionate market is categorized into bakery products, beverages, animal feed, packaged food, dairy & frozen desserts and meat, fish, and seafood products. On the basis of form the global calcium propionate market is categorized into liquid and dry.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global calcium propionate market such as The Dow Chemical Company, ABF Ingredients, AB Mauri, Macco Organiques Inc., Niacet Corporation, A.M. Food Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Bell Chem, Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical Co., Ltd. and Kemin Industries.

