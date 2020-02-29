Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Cardiac Holter Monitor Market (by components (wired holter, wireless holter, holter analysis system, and holter software), product (1-channel, 2-channel, 3-channel, 12-channel, and others), and end-users (hospitals, home care settings, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cardiac Holter Monitor. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cardiac Holter Monitor cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cardiac Holter Monitor growth factors.

A cardiac Holter monitor is a medical monitoring device that detects and captures the tiny electrical signals that the heart sends to the surface of the chest. This device monitors the heart’s rhythm and displays it on an electrocardiograph. Holter monitor is a safe and painless test device with no significant risks. A holter monitor records the heartbeat continuously for 24 to 48 hours. Cardiologist uses such prolonged monitoring for diagnosing irregular heart rhythms. It is mainly used for diagnosing diseases such as Arrhythmias and palpitations, Tachycardia, Fast or slow heart rate and atrial fibrillation.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1970

Rising Prevalence of Coronary Heart Disease to Drive the Cardiac Holter Monitor Market

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, growing geriatric population, and rise in obesity are the primary factors for the growth of cardiac Holter monitor market. Besides this, a stressful lifestyle, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, cigarette smoking, and high intake of alcohol are also some of the factors augmenting the prevalence of cardiac diseases among individuals. In addition, the benefits offered by cardiac Holter monitors such as improved outcomes and lower complication rates of the device are fueling the growth of this market. Furthermore, the continued developments in the cardiac Holter monitor and growing demand for minimally invasive devices are expected to be beneficial for cardiac Holter monitor market.

3-Channel Product Segment to Hold the Maximum Market Share

The cardiac Holter monitor market is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% over the period 2018 – 2024. The cardiac Holter monitor market is segmented into products, components, and end-user. The product segment is bifurcated into 1-channel, 2-channel, 3-channel, 12-channel, and others. The 3-channel cardiac Holter monitor holds the maximum market share among the product segment. The growth in the 3-channel cardiac Holter monitor is mainly driven due to its low cost, portability and non-invasive nature. Additionally, the ongoing innovations to improve water resistance and convenience of cardiac Holter monitors generate growth opportunities for this market.

Make an Inquiry for Purchasing this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1970

North America Region to Dominate the Cardiac Holter Monitor Market over the Forecast Period of 2018-2024

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America dominated the cardiac Holter monitor market. The U.S is a key country that is driving the North America cardiac Holter monitor market. The high acceptance of medical devices and the increase in stressful lifestyle in the U.S. promotes the growth of cardiac Holter monitor market in this region. In addition, cardiovascular diseases affect a large population in this region. Moreover, high per capita expenditure on healthcare, high disposable income, and reformation in the healthcare system such as reimbursement offerings is driving the demand for the insulin delivery systems. These factors have led to growth in the North America market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing incidence of Arrhythmias and Tachycardia in India and China coupled with the rise in the elderly population are favoring the growth of cardiac Holter market in the Asia Pacific region. Going further, growth in medical tourism and rising disposable income are among the vital factors that would lead to the adoption of the cardiac Holter monitors in the Asia Pacific region.

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-cardiac-holter-monitor-market