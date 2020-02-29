Global Chia Seeds Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Our latest research report entitled Chia Seeds Market (by product type (black chia seeds and white chia seeds), form (whole, grounded), application (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, personal care products), and distribution channel (store-based and non-store based)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Chia Seeds. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Chia Seeds cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Chia Seeds growth factors.

The forecast Chia Seeds Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Chia Seeds on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global chia seeds market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Chia is a type of an edible seed. Chia seeds on an average contain 6% water, 42% carbohydrates, 16% protein, and 31% fat. The fatty acids in chia seeds are highly unsaturated, with the major fats. These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and the B vitamins thiamin and niacin. It has several health-related benefits as it has a high amount of nutrients with very few calories, rich source of antioxidants, and protein. It also helps to reduce weights, and mitigate the risk of heart disease, and many more. Chia seeds are one of the most popular superfood ingredients between the health conscious people. The chia seeds have a nutritional value and it also offers energy boosting power. People can digest chia seeds easily if it is prepared properly. It also has versatile ingredients that add value to the recipes. The seeds offer high nutrition and medicinal value. Chia seeds have good nutritional value that helps to keep the bone strong. It includes calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and protein. Also, chia seeds help to control the blood sugar due to its high fiber content and healthy fats.

Global Chia seed market is anticipated to be driven by its nutritional and health-related properties and growing awareness about its health benefits among consumers. It is used as a food supplement. It is very popular in vegetarian and gluten-free diets. Chia seed has antioxidants content, that helps to prevent premature skin aging due to inflammation free radical damages. Chia seeds also regulate cholesterol and lower blood pressure. Moreover, it aids in digestion and it is a good remedy for people suffering from gastric problems. It is also used as a substitute for eggs. However, excessive chia seed consumption can few health problems. On the basis of region, the Global Chia seeds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the major market share followed by the Asia Pacific region. The growing demand for chia seeds in the pharmaceutical and personal care industry are boosting the chia seeds market. Additionally, growing consumer preference of chia seed based sports beverages and nutraceutical are influencing the demand of chia seeds in the developed countries. Furthermore, moderately growing awareness about its medicinal properties among common people, and increasing disposable income would support the sales of chia seeds in regions during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Form, and Application and Distribution Channel

The report on global chia seeds market covers segments such as product type, form, and application and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global chia seeds market is categorized into black chia seeds and white chia seeds. On the basis of form the global chia seeds market is categorized into a whole, grounded and others. On the basis of application the global chia seeds market is categorized into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, personal care products, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global chia seeds market is categorized into store-based and non-store based.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global chia seeds market such as Benexia Europa S.A. (Belgium), The Chia Company (Australia), Chia Bia Slovakia S.R.O. (Slovakia), Naturkost Übelhör (Germany), ChiaCorp (U.S.), Bob’s Red Mill (U.S.), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Navitas Organics, Spectrum Organics Products LLC and Garden of Life.

