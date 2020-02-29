Global Construction Membrane Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Construction Membrane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Membrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Membrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

Naizil

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Fabric

Glass Fabric

ETFE Sheeting

Other

Segment by Application

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Construction Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Membrane

1.2 Construction Membrane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Membrane Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyester Fabric

1.2.3 Glass Fabric

1.2.4 ETFE Sheeting

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Construction Membrane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Construction Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Tensile Architecture

1.3.3 Tents

1.3.4 Sun Shading and Sun Screening

1.3.5 Print Applications

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Construction Membrane Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Construction Membrane Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Construction Membrane Market Size

1.4.1 Global Construction Membrane Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Construction Membrane Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Construction Membrane Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Construction Membrane Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Construction Membrane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Construction Membrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Construction Membrane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Construction Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Construction Membrane Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Construction Membrane Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Construction Membrane Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Construction Membrane Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Construction Membrane Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Construction Membrane Production

3.4.1 North America Construction Membrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Construction Membrane Production

3.5.1 Europe Construction Membrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Construction Membrane Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Construction Membrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Construction Membrane Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Construction Membrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Construction Membrane Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Construction Membrane Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Construction Membrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Construction Membrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Construction Membrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Construction Membrane Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Construction Membrane Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Construction Membrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Construction Membrane Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Construction Membrane Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Construction Membrane Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Construction Membrane Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Construction Membrane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Membrane Business

7.1 Serge Ferrari

7.1.1 Serge Ferrari Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Serge Ferrari Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mehler

7.2.1 Mehler Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mehler Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Heytex

7.3.1 Heytex Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Heytex Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sattler

7.4.1 Sattler Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sattler Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sioen

7.5.1 Sioen Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sioen Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Verseidag

7.6.1 Verseidag Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Verseidag Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hiraoka

7.7.1 Hiraoka Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hiraoka Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Seaman Corp

7.8.1 Seaman Corp Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Seaman Corp Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Saint-Gobain

7.9.1 Saint-Gobain Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Saint-Gobain Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Chukoh Chem

7.10.1 Chukoh Chem Construction Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Construction Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Chukoh Chem Construction Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Naizil

7.12 ObeiKan

7.13 Sika

7.14 Atex Membrane

7.15 Taconic-AFD

7.16 Kobond

7.17 Yilong

7.18 Xinyida

7.19 Sijia

7.20 Jinda

7.21 Veik

7.22 Guardtex

8 Construction Membrane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Construction Membrane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Construction Membrane

8.4 Construction Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Construction Membrane Distributors List

9.3 Construction Membrane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Construction Membrane Market Forecast

11.1 Global Construction Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Construction Membrane Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Construction Membrane Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Construction Membrane Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Construction Membrane Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Construction Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Construction Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Construction Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Construction Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Construction Membrane Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Construction Membrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Construction Membrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Construction Membrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Construction Membrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Construction Membrane Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Construction Membrane Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

