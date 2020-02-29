Global Egg Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2024 By Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications
Nature has given the egg a natural package – the shell. Despite its relative strength, the egg is an extremely fragile product and even with the best handling methods, serious losses can result from shell damage. Economical marketing generally requires that eggs be protected by the adoption of specialized packaging and handling procedures.
BrÃ¸drene Hartmann
CDL
Huhtamaki
Pactiv
Europack
Dolco
Dispak
DFM Packaging Solutions
Fibro Corporation
CKF Inc.
Zellwin Farms
V.L.T. SIA
Starpak
Primapack
Chuo Kagaku
Shenzhen Lvyuan Packing Technology
Jizhou Zhongliang Plastic Products
Shenzhen Dragon Packing Products
Yixin
Hengxin Packaging Materials
KBD PULP MOLDING
Dongguan Hedong
Longshun Environmental Production Paper Products
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the rapid development of economy and consumption concept.
There are many different types of egg packages, which vary both in design and packaging material used. The major materials of egg packaging are molded fiber and plastics. Collection and new applications of waste paper is the ultimate source for the sustainable production of molded fiber packaging products made from renewable resources. Compared to other packaging materials, molded paper is preferred because of certain other factors such as low price, temperature resistance and water resistant properties. It is widely used in the transportation and retailing of eggs.
According to this study, over the next five years the Egg Packaging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Egg Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.
Scope of Egg Packaging: Egg Packaging Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Segmentation by product type
Molded Fiber
Plastics
Segmentation by application:
Transportation
Retailing
In Global market, the top players include
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
