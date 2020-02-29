Global Enterprise Firewall Software Market 2018 Size and Analysis by Leading Manufacturers with Its Application and Types

Latest niche market research study on “Global Enterprise Firewall Software Market to 2023: Market data and insights on global Enterprise Firewall Software industry” report added at Arcognizance.com

Enterprise/business firewall software is defined as software to protect it from various malicious attacks. Business firewall software prevents hackers from intercepting private data from the networked computers. It provides complete visibility into all network traffic based on applications, users, content and devices.

Scope of the Report:

Rising prevalence of data theft and growing number of cyber-crimes across the globe are believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of enterprise/business firewall software market by the end of 2024. Further, increasing demand for innovative and advanced technology to protect from theft, malicious attacks and unauthorized access is envisioned to flourish the growth of enterprise/business firewall software market. In addition to this, growing adoption of firewall software solution by small and medium enterprises in developed and developing nation such as U.S., Japan, China and others is predicted to fuel the growth of enterprise/business firewall software market.

Furthermore, stringent government policies regarding consumer privacy and increasing demand for firewall software solution equipped with various functions such as deep packet inspection (DPI) firewall, Intrusion Prevention System, QoS/bandwidth management and others are projected to propel the growth of enterprise/business firewall software market.

The global Enterprise Firewall Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Firewall Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Enterprise Firewall Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise Firewall Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

AhnLab

Huawei Technologies

WatchGuard Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Enterprise Firewall Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Enterprise Firewall Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Firewall Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Enterprise Firewall Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Enterprise Firewall Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Firewall Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Enterprise Firewall Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Enterprise Firewall Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Enterprise Firewall Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Enterprise Firewall Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Enterprise Firewall Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

