Global Facility Management Market 2018 growing at a CAGR of xx% By End Of 2023

Scope of the Report:

The growing hospitality industry in the country and increasing investment in upcoming infrastructure projects are the major drivers expected to propel the growth of the facility management market in Kuwait.

The increasing investment in upcoming projects, especially in the residential and commercial units, malls, and others will strengthen the demand of facility management services in the country. Also, Kuwait’s growing real estate industry and increasing per-capita income of the young population is leading to high quality residential options, which in turn is leading to increased demand for companies to manage these facilities. To provide maintenance facilities to these properties, local and regional players are tapping the market potential. The real estate development companies in Kuwait are also launching their own affiliates. Thus, infrastructure development will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in Kuwait.

The global Facility Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Facility Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Facility Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Facility Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

United Facility Management

EFS Facilities Management Services

O&G Engineering

Ecovert FM Kuwait

Engie Services

Tanzifco Company

Al Mazaya

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Property

Cleaning

Security

Catering

Support

Environmental Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Facility Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Facility Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Facility Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Facility Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Facility Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Facility Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Facility Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Facility Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Facility Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Facility Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Facility Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

