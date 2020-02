Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Food Hydrocolloids Market (by type (galactomannans, pectin, carrageenan, starch, agar, alginate, xanthan gum and gelatin), source (synthetic, natural source), function (emulsifier, fat replacer), and application (oils & fats, beverages)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Food Hydrocolloids. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Food Hydrocolloids cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Food Hydrocolloids growth factors.

The forecast Food Hydrocolloids Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Food Hydrocolloids on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global food hydrocolloids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Food hydrocolloid gums that are added to foods to regulate their functional properties such as thickening, emulsifying, stabilizing and gelling. Major types of hydrocolloid are gelatin, guar, CMC, pectin, carrageenan, and others. It is used as a preservative in food processing to improve the quality and shelf life of food products. It also helps in improving the texture and stability of the product. Hydrocolloids have been used for the gelling purpose in cosmetics and medical industry owing to the advancement of food research. Food hydrocolloid is manufactured from an extensive range of sources such as seaweed, synthetic, plants, microbial and animals.

Factors such as increasing demand due to its ability to lessen a considerable amount for dissolving water and acting as fat substitutes in food products are likely to fuel the global hydrocolloids market. Further, growing acceptance of ready-to-eat meals, and increasing the usage of hydrocolloids as thickening and gelling agents in food are boosted the growth of Food hydrocolloid market. In addition, other factors that are driving the growth of this market are an upsurge in health consciousness, multi-functionality of food hydrocolloid, and growing demand for food hydrocolloid in food products due to its increasing shelf life property in food.

Additionally, the key players in the food hydrocolloids market are constantly focused on R&D to provide new products to their rising demand in processed and convenience foods. The probable growth opportunities in emerging economies and the increasing consumption of convenience foods are projected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the upcoming years. However, the multi-usage of food hydrocolloids is projected to generate promising growth opportunities for this market in the upcoming years. On the other hand factor such as the strict regulations affecting to use of food stabilizer products is estimated to hamper the growth of food hydrocolloids market over the upcoming years.

In terms of geographic, North America dominated the growth of food hydrocolloid market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The growth in this region is mainly due to growth in disposable income, increase in the demand for processed food, changing consumers’ lifestyle, an increase in working population that has resulted in growing demand for convenience and processed foods and these factors are boosting the growth of food hydrocolloid market. Further, in Europe region, factors such as rising demand for healthy food products, the upsurge in processed foods demand with the noteworthy growth in low-fat food products is anticipated to drive the market growth in this region. In addition, Asia Pacific region is boosted by the factors such as growing consciousness on nutritional food, augmented application of product manufacturers in the developing countries, and shifting food intake pattern in countries like China and India are propelling the growth of food hydrocolloid market in the Asia Pacific.

Market Segmentation by Type, Source, Function, and Application

The report on global food hydrocolloids market covers segments such as type, source, function, and application. On the basis of type, the global food hydrocolloids market is categorized into galactomannans, pectin, carrageenan, starch, agar, alginate, xanthan gum, and gelatin. On the basis of source the global food hydrocolloids market is categorized into the synthetic source and natural source. On the basis of function the global food hydrocolloids market is categorized into emulsifier, fat replacer, stabilizer, gellying agent and coating agents. On the basis of application the global food hydrocolloids market is categorized into oils& fats, beverages, bakery, confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, and dairy & frozen products.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food hydrocolloids market such as, Cargill Inc, Hawkins Watts, Royal DSM, Ashland, TIC Gums Corporation, Darling Ingredients Inc, Penford Corporation, CP Kelco, Kerry Group and Dupont.

