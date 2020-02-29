Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PAN Based

Asphalt Based

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

1.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PAN Based

1.2.3 Asphalt Based

1.3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defence

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Building & Construction

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Size

1.4.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Business

7.1 Cytec Industries Inc.

7.1.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

7.2.1 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Formosa Plastic Corporation

7.3.1 Formosa Plastic Corporation Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Formosa Plastic Corporation Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hexcel Corporation

7.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hexcel Corporation Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SGL Carbon SE

7.7.1 SGL Carbon SE Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SGL Carbon SE Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Teijin Limited

7.8.1 Teijin Limited Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Teijin Limited Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Toray Industries, Inc.

7.9.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber

8.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Forecast

11.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

