Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Download Sample Report Copy From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/567394
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cytec Industries Inc.
DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.
Formosa Plastic Corporation
Hexcel Corporation
Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.
SGL Carbon SE
Teijin Limited
Toray Industries, Inc.
Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PAN Based
Asphalt Based
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defence
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Building & Construction
Medical
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber
1.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 PAN Based
1.2.3 Asphalt Based
1.3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Segment by Application
1.3.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defence
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Building & Construction
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Others
1.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Size
1.4.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production
3.4.1 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production
3.5.1 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Business
7.1 Cytec Industries Inc.
7.1.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.
7.2.1 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Formosa Plastic Corporation
7.3.1 Formosa Plastic Corporation Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Formosa Plastic Corporation Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Hexcel Corporation
7.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Hexcel Corporation Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.
7.5.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.
7.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 SGL Carbon SE
7.7.1 SGL Carbon SE Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 SGL Carbon SE Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Teijin Limited
7.8.1 Teijin Limited Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Teijin Limited Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Toray Industries, Inc.
7.9.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
7.10.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber
8.4 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Distributors List
9.3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Forecast
11.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/567394
About Us
Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact Us:
Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,
E182AN, United Kingdom
Call: +44 20 3286 1546