Global Geo-Textile Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Geo-Textile market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Geo-Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Geo-Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gse Environmental

Low & Bonar

TenCate Geosynthetics

Fibertex Nonwovens

Thrace

Huesker

Maccaferri

Strata Systems

Leggett & Platt

Agru America

Dupont

Mada Nonwovens

Kaytech

Mattex

Asahi Kasei Advance

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nonwoven Geotextile

Woven Geotextile

Knitted Geotextile

Segment by Application

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Sports Field Construction

Retaining Walls

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Geo-Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Geo-Textile

1.2 Geo-Textile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Nonwoven Geotextile

1.2.3 Woven Geotextile

1.2.4 Knitted Geotextile

1.3 Geo-Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Geo-Textile Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Road Construction and Pavement Repair

1.3.3 Erosion

1.3.4 Drainage

1.3.5 Railway Work

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Sports Field Construction

1.3.8 Retaining Walls

1.3 Global Geo-Textile Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Geo-Textile Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Geo-Textile Market Size

1.4.1 Global Geo-Textile Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Geo-Textile Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Geo-Textile Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Geo-Textile Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Geo-Textile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Geo-Textile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Geo-Textile Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Geo-Textile Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Geo-Textile Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Geo-Textile Production

3.4.1 North America Geo-Textile Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Geo-Textile Production

3.5.1 Europe Geo-Textile Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Geo-Textile Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Geo-Textile Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Geo-Textile Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Geo-Textile Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Geo-Textile Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Geo-Textile Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Geo-Textile Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Geo-Textile Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Geo-Textile Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Geo-Textile Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Geo-Textile Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Geo-Textile Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Geo-Textile Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Geo-Textile Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Geo-Textile Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Geo-Textile Business

7.1 Gse Environmental

7.1.1 Gse Environmental Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gse Environmental Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Low & Bonar

7.2.1 Low & Bonar Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Low & Bonar Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TenCate Geosynthetics

7.3.1 TenCate Geosynthetics Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TenCate Geosynthetics Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Fibertex Nonwovens

7.4.1 Fibertex Nonwovens Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Fibertex Nonwovens Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Thrace

7.5.1 Thrace Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Thrace Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Huesker

7.6.1 Huesker Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Huesker Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Maccaferri

7.7.1 Maccaferri Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Maccaferri Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Strata Systems

7.8.1 Strata Systems Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Strata Systems Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Leggett & Platt

7.9.1 Leggett & Platt Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Leggett & Platt Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Agru America

7.10.1 Agru America Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Geo-Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Agru America Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Dupont

7.12 Mada Nonwovens

7.13 Kaytech

7.14 Mattex

7.15 Asahi Kasei Advance

8 Geo-Textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Geo-Textile Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Geo-Textile

8.4 Geo-Textile Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Geo-Textile Distributors List

9.3 Geo-Textile Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Geo-Textile Market Forecast

11.1 Global Geo-Textile Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Geo-Textile Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Geo-Textile Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Geo-Textile Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Geo-Textile Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Geo-Textile Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Geo-Textile Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Geo-Textile Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Geo-Textile Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Geo-Textile Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Geo-Textile Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Geo-Textile Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Geo-Textile Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Geo-Textile Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

