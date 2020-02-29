Global Ginger Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Ginger Market (by form (supplements, cookies, fresh, ginger ale), distribution channel (retail stores, hypermarket and online), application (soups and sauces, culinary, snacks & convenience food, bakery products, non-alcoholic beverages)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Ginger. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Ginger cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Ginger growth factors.

The forecast Ginger Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Ginger on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global ginger market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ginger is one of the healthiest and most delicious spices. It is being cultivated to be used as a food additive and as a dried spice. Fresh ginger is considered to be warm and dried ginger is considered to be hot. It has medicinal properties help to prevent treatment for nausea and fight with flu and the common cold. The oil made from ginger can be applied to the skin for relieving pain. It is commonly used for several types of stomach problem including morning sickness, colic, upset stomach, diarrhea, and gas. Other uses of ginger are reducing symptoms of osteoarthritis, help treatment of chronic indigestion; lower cholesterol levels improve heart disease risk factors and help prevent cancer.

Ginger is extensively used in the food and beverage sector as a flavoring agent. The continuous growth in the food and beverage industry will drive the demand for the production of ginger. Besides this, ginger is also used in almost every household for cooking. In addition, ginger is used for fragrance in cosmetics and soaps as well as it is used in the chemical sector as anti-gas and antacid medications. Increasing uses of ginger in the medical field for the treatment of problem associated with constipation and infection is also a supporting factor, boosting the global ginger market. The major factor such as growing consumer awareness concerning the medicinal benefits of ginger for health is driving the growth of the ginger market. Going further, ginger also has wide applications in Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery Products, pickle, alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Soups and Sauces and several other food items which in turn, is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global ginger market in upcoming years.

Among the Geographies, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominant region in terms of revenue. Ginger is popular ingredients in this region and also has high medicinal value in this region. It is extensively used in household cooking as a flavoring agent. Besides ginger has extensive applications in the food & beverage industry that further facilitates the growth of the ginger market in this region. The rise in the production of ginger in Asian countries such as India, China is projected to boost the market. India is the largest producer and exporter of ginger. Growing awareness about the application of ginger among consumers is augmenting the steady growth of the ginger market in North America and Europe over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Form, Distribution Channel, and Application

The report on global ginger market covers segments such as form, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of form, the global ginger market is categorized into supplements, cookies, fresh, ginger ale, pickled, dried, preserved, powdered and crystallized. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global ginger market is categorized into retail stores, hypermarket and online. On the basis of application, the global ginger market is categorized into soups and sauces, culinary, snacks & convenience food, bakery products, non-alcoholic beverages, and chocolate and confectionery.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ginger market such as, SA Rawther Spices Pvt. Ltd., Food Market Management Inc., Buderim Group Ltd., Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd., Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Yummy Food Industrial Group, Monterey Bay Spice Co. Inc. and Sun Impex International Foods L.L.C.

