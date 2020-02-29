Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Quadrant Plastics Composite

Du Pont

SABIC

JFE Chemicals Corporation

Royal Ten Cate NV

BASF SE

Cytec Industries

Royal DSM

Hanwha Advanced Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Thermoplastic Polyester

Segment by Application

Automobiles

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

1.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polypropylene

1.2.3 Polyamide

1.2.4 Thermoplastic Polyester

1.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automobiles

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Size

1.4.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Business

7.1 Quadrant Plastics Composite

7.1.1 Quadrant Plastics Composite Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Quadrant Plastics Composite Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Du Pont

7.2.1 Du Pont Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Du Pont Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SABIC Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JFE Chemicals Corporation

7.4.1 JFE Chemicals Corporation Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JFE Chemicals Corporation Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Royal Ten Cate NV

7.5.1 Royal Ten Cate NV Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Royal Ten Cate NV Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 BASF SE

7.6.1 BASF SE Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 BASF SE Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cytec Industries

7.7.1 Cytec Industries Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cytec Industries Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Royal DSM

7.8.1 Royal DSM Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Royal DSM Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hanwha Advanced Materials

7.9.1 Hanwha Advanced Materials Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hanwha Advanced Materials Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Distributors List

9.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Forecast

11.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

