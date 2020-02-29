Global High Temperature Filters Market: Analysis On Trends & Need 2028

The Report High Temperature Filters Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

High Temperature Filters have the filtration efficiency to operate under temperature of more than 350 degree Celsius and they find their use in major industries such as in the oil and gas, power generation, automotive amongst others. The filter media majorly used is ultrafine glass fibers homogenously spunned. The major usage is in the filtration of flue gases in the power generation plants, cement plants, steel plants amongst others. The use of high temperature filters has increased the process efficiency, heat recovery, protection and increasing the life of the equipment. The high temperature filters mainly helps in dust filtration which otherwise could cause damage to the system like corrosion, fouling etc. There are stringent regulations pertaining to air purity and emissions which is projected to create positive traction in the high temperature filters market.

Global High Temperature Filters Market Dynamics

High Temperature Filters Market Drivers

One of the major factor driving the growth of global high temperature filters market is reduced maintenance costs and significant increase in the lifetime of equipment. Dust filtration, separation of flue gases and other high temperature filtration applications in power generation, automotive and other industries. These filters have high thermal and chemical stability as compared to other conventionally used filters.

The use of high temperature filters has led to reduction in heating and cooling times, which has reduced the cycle time and the number of batch process which has reduced overall costs and improved the production efficiency across major industrial applications.

Moreover, the stringent emission regulations by government agencies such as US EPA is also projected to drive the demand for high temperature filters market. Industrial waste needs to get filtered and treated to a minimal amount before being disposed off. Thus high temperature filters are projected to play a prominent role.

High Temperature Filters Market Restraints

One of the major restraints impacting the demand for high temperature filters market is the high cost associated with such systems. There are fistful number of players in the market and due to the expensive technology and lack of infrastructure smaller players finds it difficult to enter the market. Thus hampering the market growth

High Temperature Filters Market Trends

The global high temperature filters market is majorly a consolidated market with a number of global players. In order to sustain the market competition and to win an edge over the other players in the market, the manufacturers are providing silicon free filter elements in order to meet stringent regulations for air purity. The manufacturers have started offering customized filtration solutions for tailored specific applications.

Global High Temperature Filters Market Segmentation

The global High Temperature Filters market can be segmented on the basis of temperature range, end use, material type and region

On the basis of temperature range, the global high temperature filters market can be segmented as:

150-230?C 230-350?C Above 350?C

On the basis of end use industry, the global High Temperature Filters market can be segmented as:

Industrial Pharmaceuticals Electrical and electronics Power Generation Industry Food and beverage Industry Paints, coatings and inks

On the basis of material type, the global high temperature filters market can be segmented as:

The various fibrous material used are ceramic, polyimide fibers amongst others.

Global High Temperature Filters Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, the global high temperature filters market is expected to be dominated by regions such as North America and Europe. This is attributed to the significant base for major end use industries in the region such as gas filtration, power generation amongst others. Asia Pacific on the other hand is projected to expand at relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period. Major growth is expected to come from China with growth in paints coatings, inks, chemicals and other industries. Regions such as Japan is also projected to witness moderate growth rate with significant demand coming from the power generation industry. Middle East and Africa is expand significantly owing to the large base for oil and gas industry in the region. Latin America is projected to be low volume high growth region and is projected to witness increase in demand over the forecast period.

Global High Temperature Filters Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global High Temperature Filters market are:

Oil and Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Metallurgical

Automotive

Commercial

Metal/ Stainless Steel

Fiber

The Camfil Group

Freduenberg Filtration Technologies

Walker Filtration

MANN+HUMMEL

Kondoh Industries, Ltd

AEROGLASS FILTRI SRL

Micropull LLC

Purolator Facet, Inc

Filtration Group

