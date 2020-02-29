Global Kefir Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Kefir Market (by type (organic kefir, frozen kefir, greek kefir, and low-fat content kefir), flavor (regular and flavored), application (dietary supplements, dairy products, sauces & dips and pharmaceuticals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Kefir. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Kefir cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Kefir growth factors.

The forecast Kefir Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Kefir on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global kefir market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1833

Kefir is a fermented milk drink that is uniquely cultured. Kefir is a good source of protein, vitamin K2, biotin, folate, enzymes, calcium and vitamin B12 essential for proper body functioning. In addition to that, it has added benefits of probiotics. They are divided into two types such as milk kefir and water kefir. Kefir has several benefits such as improve digestion, helps to lose weight, promote better bone health, fights against cancer, Improves Lactose Intolerance Symptoms and reduce inflammation.

Rising awareness among the consumers related to health benefits associated with kefir across the globe is a major driver boosting the kefir market. Growing a healthy lifestyle is also fuelling market growth. Moreover, the high demand for kefir in Dietary Supplements, Dairy Products, and Pharmaceuticals industry has a positive impact on the growth of the market. Probiotics are living organisms that are found naturally in foods such as kefir, yogurt, and sauerkraut. These are known as friendly bacteria as they compete for space and food against harmful bacteria. Growing interest in prebiotic and gut health is the factor fuelling the growth of Kefir market. However, lactose intolerant among the consumer owing to lack adequate awareness about the health benefits of kefir is anticipated to hamper the growth of the Kefir Market. Furthermore, some of the manufacturers are focusing on research and development in kefir product generating significant opportunities to the global kefir market in the upcoming years.

Among the geographic, Europe accounted to hold the largest share in terms of kefir market. Rising health awareness related to benefits offered from kefir among the European counties is boosting the market in the Europe region. North America is the second largest region in Kefir Market In which the U.S holds maximum market share in Kefir Market across the North American region. In addition, rising kefir demand in the pharmaceutical industry is also boosting the market in this region. In the Asia Pacific region, China has a significant growth in kefir market followed by India.

Market Segmentation by Type, Flavor, and Application

The report on global kefir market covers segments such as type, flavor, and application. On the basis of type, the global kefir market is categorized into organic kefir, frozen kefir, greek kefir, and low-fat content kefir. On the basis of flavor, the global kefir market is categorized into regular and flavored. On the basis of application, the global kefir market is categorized into dietary supplements, dairy products, sauces & dips, and pharmaceuticals.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1833

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global kefir market such as Koninklijke DSM N.V., Döhler Group, Danlac Canada INC., Groupe Danone, Kerry Group, Lifeway Foods Inc., E.l du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hain Celestial and Archer Daniels Midland.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-kefir-market