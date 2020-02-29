Global Luxury Yacht Market Share, Size, Demand, Regional Analysis, Industry Outlook & Forecast 2019-2024

Market Research Report With In Depth Analysis on Global Luxury Yacht Industry by Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Future Forecast Is Added by Analytical Research Cognizance.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Yacht market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Yacht market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Yachts with length greater than 79 feet are known as luxury yachts. They are mainly used for recreational purposes which are equipped with modern convenience features such as ACs, TV, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, and reliable power generating systems.

The consumption volume of luxury yacht is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of luxury yacht market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of luxury yacht is still promising.

The global sales of luxury yacht were 375 in 2015, down from 412 in 2014. And the older book in 2015 was 734 units, stayed almost the same as the year of 2014. The current average sizing trend is in the 100-150 ft category, which is the major market for the average owner. Current trend shows a diminishing preference to 100-149 ft yachts (now 35.15% of GOB), growth in 79-99 ft (38.42%), and a static condition in the 150 ft+ market.

Due to the high technology level and market requirements in the developed countries, the market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Azimut/Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo and so on.

The Luxury Yacht Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Motor Luxury Yachts

Sailing Luxury Yachts

Segmentation by application:

Private Use

Commercial Use

Special Use

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Azimut/Benetti

Ferretti Group

Sanlorenzo

Sunseeker

Feadship

Lürssen

Princess Yachts

Amels / Damen

Heesen Yachts

Horizon

Westport

Oceanco

Trinity Yachts

Fipa Group

Overmarine

Perini Navi

Palmer Johnson

Cerri – Baglietto

Christensen

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Luxury Yacht Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodologies

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Yacht Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Luxury Yacht Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Yacht Segment by Type

2.2.1 Motor Luxury Yachts

2.2.2 Sailing Luxury Yachts

2.3 Luxury Yacht Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Luxury Yacht by Players

3.1 Global Luxury Yacht Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Luxury Yacht Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Yacht Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Luxury Yacht Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Chapter Four: Luxury Yacht by Regions

4.1 Luxury Yacht Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Yacht Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Yacht Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Yacht Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Yacht Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Yacht Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Luxury Yacht Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Yacht Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Yacht Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Luxury Yacht Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Yacht Market Size by Application

& more..

