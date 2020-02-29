Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

New Market Research Study on “Marine Biotechnology Market” by Type and Applications Now Available At Arcognizance.Com

According to this study, over the next five years the Marine Biotechnology market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4600 million by 2024, from US$ 3740 million in 2019.

Marine biotechnology is an innovative field of research in science and engineering that encompasses the use of marine bioresources for a multitude of applications, including the production of food, fuel, materials or specific, often bioactive, compounds and may contribute to green growth and sustainable industries and prosperous communities.Marine biotechnological advancements have already resulted in some successes in diverse fields, including human health, pharmacology, fisheries, environmental recovery or restoration, food and cosmetics industries, agriculture and chemistry. Examples of applications resulting from biotechnological developments include the use of (micro- and macro-) algae for the production of biofuels and the production of marine-derived polysaccharides, which are one of the most abundant renewable biomaterials found on land and in the oceans.

Marine biotechnology is the industrial, medical or environmental application of biological resources from the sea. Since the marine environment is the most biologically and chemically diverse habitat on the planet, marine biotechnology has, in recent years delivered a growing number of major therapeutic products, industrial and environmental applications and analytical tools.

According to the report, the marine biotechnology market is still in its infancy and the boundaries for its quantification are indistinct since some of the marine biotechnology applications involve the use of non-marine bioresources.

Marine Biotechnology can make an increasingly important contribution towards meeting societal challenges and supporting economic recovery and growth, by delivering new knowledge, products and services.

The Marine Biotechnology Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Marine Animal Technolog

Marine Plant Technology

Segmentation by application:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Fine Chemical

Nutritional Supplements

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Marinova

NEB

BiotechMarine

GlycoMar

Marine Biotech

Nofima

Sams

Aquapharm

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

