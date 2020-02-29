Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2025
Continuous focus on optimizing the medical data by healthcare service providers and medical research centers is the key factor contributing the growth of the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. Medical data storage includes vendor neutral archives (VNA) and image exchange (IE). Vendor neutral archives (VNA) is a medical imaging technology helps to stores images in a standard format and interface, making medical imaging data accessible through different picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Medical enterprise data storage solutions allow users to consolidate, standardize and archive images and data from different PACS into a single module. Medical enterprise data storage solutions helps to reduce storage capacity dedicated to individual PACS systems and facilitate cross-document sharing and exchange.
Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Market Dynamics
Current generation patients expecting their healthcare service provider provide high-quality healthcare based on intelligent, real-time insights from present/past lab results & clinician notes, and radiological images, due to this globally several healthcare providers are continuously adopting to medical data solutions, which is driving factor drives the growth of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. Growing interest on maintaining central unified database solution to store and distribute data can help reduce the long-term costs of data management and continuous preference for integrating data analytics to make meaningful improvements in healthcare business operations, are fueling the growth of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. However, lack of awareness about potential benefits of medical enterprise data storage solutions and constraints related to implementation and maintenance cost, are identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market.
Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Market Segmentation
The global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, service, and by region
On the basis of deployment type, the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market can be segmented into
- On-permise
- Software as Service (SaaS)
On the basis of service, the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market can be segmented into
- Implementation
- Maintenance
- Consulting
On the basis of end-user type, the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market can be segmented into
- Small & Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Regional Outlook
Medical Enterprise Data Storage market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the Medical Enterprise Data Storage market, due to high importance for healthcare data management solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Medical Enterprise Data Storage market, due to expanding healthcare sector and growing preference for healthcare IT solutions.
Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Competitive Landscape
Some of the prominent players in the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market includes IBM, Hyland Software, Inc., AT&T, EMC Corporation, Fujifilm, NetApp, Dejarnette Research Systems, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, Bridgehead Software, Mckesson Corporation, and GE Healthcare
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market segments
- Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016
- Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Ecosystem analysis
- Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & Companies involved technology
- Value Chain
- Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market includes
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Rest of the Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of the Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
