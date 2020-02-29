Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil

Maruzen Petrochemical

Tonen

Shell

Sasol

SK Group

Celanese

Oxiteno Nordeste

Idemitsu Kosan

Petrobrazi

QiXiang TengDA

TASCO

Lanzhou Petrochemical

Fushun Petrochemical

Tianli High-Tech

Lee Chang Yung Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Grade

Ammonia Ester Grade

Top Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Coatings

Adhesives

Inks

Chemical Intermediates

Lubricants

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

1.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 General Grade

1.2.3 Ammonia Ester Grade

1.2.4 Top Grade

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Inks

1.3.5 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.6 Lubricants

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production

3.4.1 North America Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production

3.5.1 Europe Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Business

7.1 ExxonMobil

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Maruzen Petrochemical

7.2.1 Maruzen Petrochemical Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Maruzen Petrochemical Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tonen

7.3.1 Tonen Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tonen Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Shell

7.4.1 Shell Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Shell Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sasol

7.5.1 Sasol Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sasol Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SK Group

7.6.1 SK Group Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SK Group Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Celanese

7.7.1 Celanese Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Celanese Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Oxiteno Nordeste

7.8.1 Oxiteno Nordeste Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Oxiteno Nordeste Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Idemitsu Kosan

7.9.1 Idemitsu Kosan Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Idemitsu Kosan Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Petrobrazi

7.10.1 Petrobrazi Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Petrobrazi Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 QiXiang TengDA

7.12 TASCO

7.13 Lanzhou Petrochemical

7.14 Fushun Petrochemical

7.15 Tianli High-Tech

7.16 Lee Chang Yung Chemical

8 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

8.4 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Distributors List

9.3 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

