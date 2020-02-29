Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: 2019-2024 Industry Trend & Growth Analysis Research Report

Latest niche market research study on “Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report to 2024: Market data and insights on global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery industry” published at Arcognizance.com

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market will register a 12.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 910 million by 2024, from US$ 520 million in 2019.

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) is a biological based technology consisting in manipulating function or structure, or both, of microbial environments existing in oil reservoirs. The ultimate aim of MEOR is to improve the recovery of oil entrapped in porous media while increasing economic profits. MEOR is a tertiary oil extraction technology allowing the partial recovery of the commonly residual two-thirds of oil, thus increasing the life of mature oil reservoirs.

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery is widely used in Onshore Oilfield, Offshore Oilfield. The most proportion of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery is Onshore Oilfield, and the proportion in 2017 is 83.40%. The trend of dental Onshore Oilfield is increasing.

North America is the largest production region for Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery, with a market share nearly 29% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest production region with market share of 24%.

Market is still at very beginning, StatOil, Titan oil recovery, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and DuPont the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.

The Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Ground Method

Reservoir Method

Segmentation by application:

Onshore Oilfield

Offshore Oilfield

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

StatOil

Titan Oil Recovery

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

ConocoPhillips

DuPont

Genome Prairie

Chemiphase

CNPC

Gulf Energy

The data from the top players in the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

