Global Online Food Delivery Market 2018 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2023
Online food delivery is a courier service in which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer.
Scope of the Report:
The global Online Food Delivery market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Food Delivery.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Online Food Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Food Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Domino’s
Seamless
Pizza Hut
Papa John’s
Eat24
Postmates
DoorDash
Cavlar
Ube’s Eats
Delivery.com
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Delivery
Takeaway
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Family
Non-Family
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Online Food Delivery Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Online Food Delivery Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Online Food Delivery Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Online Food Delivery Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Online Food Delivery Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Online Food Delivery Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Online Food Delivery by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Online Food Delivery Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Online Food Delivery Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Online Food Delivery Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
