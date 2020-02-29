Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2028

Introduction

Polyacrylic acid is a polymer of acrylic acid. Polyacrylic acid is formed when the acrylic ester of acrylonitrile undergoes polymerization followed by hydrolysis. Polyacrylic acid (or PAA) is commercially traded as ‘Carbomer’ and has properties similar to water-soluble natural gums. Polyacrylic acid is highly stable when exposed to hydrolysis and does not undergo biodegradable degradation. The market is segmented on the basis of type into homo – polymer, co – polymer and ter – polymer. The polyacrylic homo – polymers are one of the widely used types of polyacrylic acid due to the high effectiveness and low cost.

Polyacrylic Acid Market: Dynamics

The production of polyacrylic acid is widely dependent on its parent market – acrylic acid. The use of super absorbent polymers are estimated to drive the demand for polyacrylic acid. Super absorbent polymers find wide application as they can absorb water up to 500 times its own weight. Additionally, polyacrylic acid readily dissolves in water and is widely consumed in the treatment of sewage water and wastewater effluents. This is anticipated to remain one of the significant driving factor for the polyacrylic acid market.

Health and safety standards are implemented in every country and the ones in the North America and Europe market are observed to be more stringent than in other regions such as Asia Pacific. Polyacrylic acid, though found to be non – toxic, irritates skin and eye. Hence, its use in the cosmetics industry is very limited and narrow.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27370

Polyacrylic acid falls under the scrutiny of numerous independent and government environmental authorities. This includes the regulations set by the US EPA Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Polyacrylic acid is also continuously monitored by a World Health Organization agency, International Agency for Research on Cancer. Sodium salt of polyacrylic acid is included I the list of food additives by US FDA (Food & Drug Administration).

Polyacrylic Acid Market: Segmentation

The global polyacrylic acid market can be segmented on the basis of type, physical state and application.

On the basis of type, the global polyacrylic acid market can be segmented into:

Co – polymer

Homo – polymer

Ter – polymer

On the basis of physical state, the global polyacrylic acid market can be segmented into:

Liquid Polyacrylic Acid

Powder Polyacrylic Acid

On the basis of application, the global polyacrylic acid market can be segmented into:

Thickeners

Dispersing Agents

Conditioners

Emulsifiers

Anti – scaling

Ion-exchangers

Clarifying Agents

Polyacrylic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, the Asia Pacific polyacrylic acid market is expected to be one of the prominent driver as a number of manufacturers are noted to invest in the region to keep up with the demand while maintaining low production costs. Some of the countries in the region such as China and India also have low minimum daily wages which further reduces the labor cost involved in the production of polyacrylic acid. Among countries in Asia Pacific, China is expected to remain one of the significant consumer of polyacrylic acid while India is expected to witness a rapid growth over the forecast period. The production capacity in Europe is also observed to remain high and in terms of consumption, the region follows the Asia Pacific consumption of polyacrylic acid. North America polyacrylic acid consumption is estimated to grow at a relatively healthy rate owing to the policies pertaining to the applications of the product. Low EX/IM (Export/Import) activities are seen in the polyacrylic acid market as the consumption pattern follows the regional production trends.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27370

Some of the market participants in the global polyacrylic acid market identified across the value chain include BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Kemira Oyj, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., ZEEL PRODUCT, Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd., CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD., Polysciences, Inc., PROTEX INTERNATIONAL

The Polyacrylic Acid research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Polyacrylic Acid market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Polyacrylic Acid research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, ship type and sales channel.