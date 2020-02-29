Global Roofing Membrane System Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Roofing Membrane System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Roofing Membrane System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Roofing Membrane System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carlisle SynTec Systems

DowDuPont

Duro-Last

Firestone Building Products Company

GAF

Godfrey Roofing

Henry Company

Icopal Ltd

IKO Polymeric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Membrane

Synthetic Rubber (Thermoset)

Modified Bitumen

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Roofing Membrane System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roofing Membrane System

1.2 Roofing Membrane System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Membrane

1.2.3 Synthetic Rubber (Thermoset)

1.2.4 Modified Bitumen

1.3 Roofing Membrane System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Roofing Membrane System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Infrastructural

1.3 Global Roofing Membrane System Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Roofing Membrane System Market Size

1.4.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Roofing Membrane System Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Roofing Membrane System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Roofing Membrane System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Roofing Membrane System Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Roofing Membrane System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Roofing Membrane System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Roofing Membrane System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Roofing Membrane System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Roofing Membrane System Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Roofing Membrane System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Roofing Membrane System Production

3.4.1 North America Roofing Membrane System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Roofing Membrane System Production

3.5.1 Europe Roofing Membrane System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Roofing Membrane System Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Roofing Membrane System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Roofing Membrane System Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Roofing Membrane System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Roofing Membrane System Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Roofing Membrane System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Roofing Membrane System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Roofing Membrane System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Roofing Membrane System Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Roofing Membrane System Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Roofing Membrane System Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Roofing Membrane System Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Roofing Membrane System Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Roofing Membrane System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roofing Membrane System Business

7.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems

7.1.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowDuPont Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Duro-Last

7.3.1 Duro-Last Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Duro-Last Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Firestone Building Products Company

7.4.1 Firestone Building Products Company Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Firestone Building Products Company Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GAF

7.5.1 GAF Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GAF Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Godfrey Roofing

7.6.1 Godfrey Roofing Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Godfrey Roofing Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Henry Company

7.7.1 Henry Company Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Henry Company Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Icopal Ltd

7.8.1 Icopal Ltd Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Icopal Ltd Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 IKO Polymeric

7.9.1 IKO Polymeric Roofing Membrane System Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Roofing Membrane System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 IKO Polymeric Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Roofing Membrane System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Roofing Membrane System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Roofing Membrane System

8.4 Roofing Membrane System Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Roofing Membrane System Distributors List

9.3 Roofing Membrane System Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Roofing Membrane System Market Forecast

11.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Roofing Membrane System Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Roofing Membrane System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Roofing Membrane System Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Roofing Membrane System Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Roofing Membrane System Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Roofing Membrane System Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Roofing Membrane System Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Roofing Membrane System Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Roofing Membrane System Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Roofing Membrane System Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Roofing Membrane System Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

