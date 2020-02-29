Global Roofing Membranes Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Roofing Membranes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Roofing Membranes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Roofing Membranes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carlisle SynTec Systems

DowDuPont

Duro-Last

Firestone Building Products Company

GAF

Godfrey Roofing

Henry Company

Icopal Ltd

IKO Polymeric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Membrane

Synthetic Rubber (Thermoset)

Modified Bitumen

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Roofing Membranes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roofing Membranes

1.2 Roofing Membranes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Membrane

1.2.3 Synthetic Rubber (Thermoset)

1.2.4 Modified Bitumen

1.3 Roofing Membranes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Roofing Membranes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Infrastructural

1.3 Global Roofing Membranes Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Roofing Membranes Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Roofing Membranes Market Size

1.4.1 Global Roofing Membranes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Roofing Membranes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Roofing Membranes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Roofing Membranes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Roofing Membranes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Roofing Membranes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Roofing Membranes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Roofing Membranes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Roofing Membranes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Roofing Membranes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Roofing Membranes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Roofing Membranes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Roofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Roofing Membranes Production

3.4.1 North America Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Roofing Membranes Production

3.5.1 Europe Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Roofing Membranes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Roofing Membranes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Roofing Membranes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Roofing Membranes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Roofing Membranes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Roofing Membranes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Roofing Membranes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Roofing Membranes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Roofing Membranes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Roofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Roofing Membranes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Roofing Membranes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Roofing Membranes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Roofing Membranes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Roofing Membranes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roofing Membranes Business

7.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems

7.1.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowDuPont Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Duro-Last

7.3.1 Duro-Last Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Duro-Last Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Firestone Building Products Company

7.4.1 Firestone Building Products Company Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Firestone Building Products Company Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GAF

7.5.1 GAF Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GAF Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Godfrey Roofing

7.6.1 Godfrey Roofing Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Godfrey Roofing Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Henry Company

7.7.1 Henry Company Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Henry Company Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Icopal Ltd

7.8.1 Icopal Ltd Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Icopal Ltd Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 IKO Polymeric

7.9.1 IKO Polymeric Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 IKO Polymeric Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Roofing Membranes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Roofing Membranes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Roofing Membranes

8.4 Roofing Membranes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Roofing Membranes Distributors List

9.3 Roofing Membranes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Roofing Membranes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Roofing Membranes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Roofing Membranes Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Roofing Membranes Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

