Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market is projected to Reach Around US$ 5,500 Million by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Seed Treatment Chemicals Market – Snapshot

Seed treatment chemicals are chemical, biological, and physical agents that are applied to seeds in order to control and prevent disease organisms, insects, pests, and rodents. Seed treatment chemicals comprise several active ingredients, special wetting agents, colorants, and scarce proportions of insect and rodent repellents. Seed dressing, seed coating, and seed pelleting are different forms of application techniques used for treating seeds. Seed treatment chemicals include pesticides, bactericides, fungicides, and insecticides that protect seeds and improve crop harvest. The global seed treatment chemicals market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, driven by the increase in demand for seed treatment chemicals among seed processors and farmers. The global seed treatment chemicals market was valued at around US$ 3500.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Seed treatment chemicals play an important role in diagnosing and controlling pre-season diseases and insect attacks. These chemicals assist in improving crop stand establishment and vigor capacity. Seed treatments chemicals provide effective control against early season, below-ground, and above-ground pests and diseases. Effective utilization of insecticide and fungicide seed treatment products enables uniform seedling emergence, healthier crops, and reduced insect and disease damage. Emerging seed treatment techniques compose of significantly lower amount of active ingredients, making them environmentally sustainable. Increase in adoption rate of seed treatment chemicals and growth in awareness regarding advancements in seed treatment technologies are likely to boost the demand for seed treatment chemicals in the next few years.

Biostimulant seed treatment chemicals offer naturally originating active ingredients that stimulate the physiological processes of crops. This promotes crop growth and high productivity. Biostimulant seed treatment chemicals encourage crop growth by enhancing the nutrients available in the soil. Metabolites and assorted natural ingredients in biostimulant seed treated products reduce biotic and abiotic stresses in crops occurring due to drought, salinity, and extreme temperatures. A paradigm shift in utilization rate of biostimulant seed treatment chemicals over pesticide foliar sprays is likely to augment the global seed treatment chemicals market. Thus, improvement in seed treatment active ingredients, advancement in farming practices, enhanced plant growth, and improvement in crops’ stress tolerance are factors projected to boost the demand for seed treatment chemicals during the forecast period.

