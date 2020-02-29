Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Self-adhered Roofing Membranes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-adhered Roofing Membranes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sika AG

GAF

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Henry Company

Firestone Building Products

APOC

SOPREMA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Modified Bitumen (Mod-Bit)

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes

1.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

1.2.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

1.2.4 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.5 Modified Bitumen (Mod-Bit)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Infrastructural

1.3 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Size

1.4.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production

3.4.1 North America Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production

3.5.1 Europe Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Business

7.1 Sika AG

7.1.1 Sika AG Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sika AG Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GAF

7.2.1 GAF Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GAF Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Johns Manville

7.3.1 Johns Manville Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Johns Manville Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Owens Corning

7.4.1 Owens Corning Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Owens Corning Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Carlisle SynTec Systems

7.5.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Henry Company

7.6.1 Henry Company Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Henry Company Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Firestone Building Products

7.7.1 Firestone Building Products Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Firestone Building Products Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 APOC

7.8.1 APOC Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 APOC Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SOPREMA

7.9.1 SOPREMA Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SOPREMA Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes

8.4 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Distributors List

9.3 Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

