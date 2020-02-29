Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Kao

Nippon Shokubai

Evonik Industries

LG Chem

Sanyo Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Songwon

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

Yixing Danson

Nuoer

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Archer Daniels Midland

Acuro Organics

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical

Emerging Technologies

Shandong Haoyue New Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Polyacrylamide copolymer

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyvinyl alcohol

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Personal care

Medical

Building & construction

Packaging

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

1.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sodium polyacrylate

1.2.3 Polysaccharides

1.2.4 Polyacrylamide copolymer

1.2.5 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.2.6 Polyvinyl alcohol

1.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Personal care

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Building & construction

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production

3.4.1 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production

3.5.1 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kao

7.2.1 Kao Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kao Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon Shokubai

7.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Evonik Industries

7.4.1 Evonik Industries Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Evonik Industries Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Chem Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sanyo Chemical

7.6.1 Sanyo Chemical Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sanyo Chemical Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Formosa Plastics

7.7.1 Formosa Plastics Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Formosa Plastics Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Songwon

7.8.1 Songwon Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Songwon Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

7.9.1 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Yixing Danson

7.10.1 Yixing Danson Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Yixing Danson Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nuoer

7.12 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

7.13 Archer Daniels Midland

7.14 Acuro Organics

7.15 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical

7.16 Emerging Technologies

7.17 Shandong Haoyue New Materials

8 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

8.4 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Distributors List

9.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

