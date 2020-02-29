Global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Traveler’s diarrhea (TD) is a stomach and intestinal infection. TD is defined as the passage of unformed stool (one or more by some definitions, three or more by others) while traveling. It may be accompanied by abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, and bloating. Occasionally bloody diarrhea may occur. Most travelers recover within four days with little or no treatment. About 10% of people may have symptoms for a week.

Traveler’s diarrhea is the leading cause of illness among international travelers to developing countries. Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) bacteria are the primary cause of this disease. Among the estimated 65 million travelers from industrialized countries to high-risk areas in the developing world, as many as 50% may experience at least one TD episode during their journey. ETEC is usually responsible for 22-60% of all TD cases in both civilian and military groups or about 7-18 million cases per year. ETEC is also a major cause of diarrheal disease in children living in countries endemic for ETEC, leading to over 400 million diarrheal episodes and approximately 300,000 deaths each year.

The classification of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics includes Immunization, Non-antibiotic Agents, Antibiotics, Anti-Motility Agents, Other. And the proportion of Non-antibiotic Agents in 2017 is about 36%, and And the proportion of Anti-Motility Agents in 2017 is about 20%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 890 million by 2024, from US$ 630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Traveler's Diarrhea Therapeutics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Traveler's Diarrhea Therapeutics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Immunization

Non-antibiotic Agents

Antibiotics

Anti-Motility Agents

Other

Segmentation by application:

Adult Traveler’s Diarrhea

Children Traveler’s Diarrhea

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Salix Pharmaceuticals

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Pharma

Valneva

Shanghai United Cell

PaxVax

Livzon

Immuron

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

