Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC

Reliance Industries Ltd

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemicals

ExxonMobil

The Dow Chemical Company

Sinopec

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Clariant

INEOS Group Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell

BASF

Huntsman Corporation

Indorama Venture

Formosa Plastics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Natural gas dehydration

Solvents

Polyurethanes

Humectants

Polyester Resins

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG)

1.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Natural gas dehydration

1.3.3 Solvents

1.3.4 Polyurethanes

1.3.5 Humectants

1.3.6 Polyester Resins

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production

3.4.1 North America Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production

3.5.1 Europe Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Business

7.1 SABIC

7.1.1 SABIC Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SABIC Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Reliance Industries Ltd

7.2.1 Reliance Industries Ltd Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Reliance Industries Ltd Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LyondellBasell

7.3.1 LyondellBasell Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LyondellBasell Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Eastman Chemicals

7.4.1 Eastman Chemicals Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Eastman Chemicals Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ExxonMobil

7.5.1 ExxonMobil Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ExxonMobil Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 The Dow Chemical Company

7.6.1 The Dow Chemical Company Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 The Dow Chemical Company Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sinopec

7.7.1 Sinopec Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sinopec Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

7.8.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Clariant

7.9.1 Clariant Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Clariant Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 INEOS Group Ltd

7.10.1 INEOS Group Ltd Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 INEOS Group Ltd Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Royal Dutch Shell

7.12 BASF

7.13 Huntsman Corporation

7.14 Indorama Venture

7.15 Formosa Plastics

8 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG)

8.4 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Distributors List

9.3 Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

