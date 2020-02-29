Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allnex

Alberdingk Boley

BASF

Covestro

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Wanhua Chemical

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Hitachi Chemical

IGM Resins

Eternal Materials

Toagosei

Sartomer

DSM

SolTech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monomers

Oligomers

Photoinitiator

Segment by Application

Wood Coatings

Graphics Art

Industrial

Automotive

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins

1.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Monomers

1.2.3 Oligomers

1.2.4 Photoinitiator

1.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wood Coatings

1.3.3 Graphics Art

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Size

1.4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production

3.4.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production

3.5.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Business

7.1 Allnex

7.1.1 Allnex Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allnex Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alberdingk Boley

7.2.1 Alberdingk Boley Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alberdingk Boley Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Covestro

7.4.1 Covestro Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Covestro Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nippon Synthetic Chemical

7.5.1 Nippon Synthetic Chemical Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nippon Synthetic Chemical Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wanhua Chemical

7.6.1 Wanhua Chemical Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wanhua Chemical Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Miwon Specialty Chemical

7.7.1 Miwon Specialty Chemical Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Miwon Specialty Chemical Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hitachi Chemical

7.8.1 Hitachi Chemical Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hitachi Chemical Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 IGM Resins

7.9.1 IGM Resins Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 IGM Resins Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Eternal Materials

7.10.1 Eternal Materials Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Eternal Materials Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Toagosei

7.12 Sartomer

7.13 DSM

7.14 SolTech

8 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins

8.4 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Distributors List

9.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

