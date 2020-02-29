Global Vending Machine Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “ Vending Machine Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2023

Vending machine is a machine that dispenses goods such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine.

Scope of the report – Vending Machine Market:

This report focuses on the Vending Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, the development of vending machine is relative stable. In 2016, the global capacity of vending machine is nearly 2600 k units, while the actual production is about 2000 k units.

Beverage & Drink vending machine occupied about half of the total vending machine market. Among them, coffee vending machine is very popular in Europe. Besides, various foods vending machine are also common in office building, malls, airports, train stations and other places.

The worldwide market for Vending Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 6990 million US$ in 2023, from 5870 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, Vending Machine Market report covers:

Fuji Electric

Crane

SandenVendo

N&W Global Vending

Sielaff

Azkoyen Group

Bianchi Vending

Royal Vendors

Selecta

Jofemar

Westomatic

Fushi Bingshan

Seaga

FAS International

Deutsche Wurlitzer

AMS

Aucma

Vending Machine Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Vending Machine Market Segment by Type, covers:

FOOD

CIGARETTE

TICKET

BEVERAGE&DRINK

OTHER GOODS

Vending Machine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

FACTORY

OFFICE BUILDING

PUBLIC PLACES

SCHOOL

OTHERS

Major Points from TOC for Vending Machine Market:

