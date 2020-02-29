Growth of Curcumin Market Report in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Curcumin Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.

Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015.

The production of curcumin mainly concentrates in India for the time being, which held 77.68% production share in 2015. Actually, India keeps extending the industry chain of turmeric. From turmeric plants to turmeric powder and curcumin, India has formed an integrated system. The country exports large amounts of turmeric related products to other countries per year. While, in China, limited by the supply of turmeric and technology, the country mainly produce curcumin for its own use with limited export. India is the industry pioneer of curcumin at the time.

Price fluctuations of curcumin have a very close relationship with turmeric. However, the harvest of turmeric is influenced by the weather obviously. Thus, price change of curcumin faces uncertainties each year. According to research, the price of curcumin is in the downward trend on the whole in the recent few years. With relatively sufficient supply of turmeric, it is estimated that price of curcumin will keep going down in the coming years, taking no account of extreme weather change in the turmeric growth regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Curcumin market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 160 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Curcumin business, shared in Chapter 3.

Scope of Curcumin: Curcumin Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

In Global market, the top players include

Synthite Ind

Sabinsa

Indena

Biomax

K.Patel Phyto

Arjuna

Naturite

Konark

Arpan

Star Hi Herbs

Guangye Natural

Zhongda Bio

Chenguang Biotech

Tianxu Biotech

Tairui Biotech

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

