Health Insurance Industry Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2024

Health Insurance Market Report Of 2019 Provides A Detailed Market Overview As Well As Industry Analysis Form Of Companies, Manufacturers and Distributors Covering Data on Gross Margin, Cost Structure, Consumption Value, Sale Price and More.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Health Insurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Health Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Health insurance is a means for financing a person’s health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.

Health insurance is a type of insurance coverage that covers the cost of an insured individual’s medical and surgical expenses. Depending on the type of health insurance coverage, either the insured pays costs out-of-pocket and is then reimbursed, or the insurer makes payments directly to the provider.

Health insurance market kept growing in recent years. USA and European are the major market of health insurance. As the emerging market, China has a potential market and will surely be an important market of health insurance.

The global revenue of the health insurance in 2015 reach over 7029 (100 M USD); the growth rate is around 25.16%.

In 2015, USA premium income reached 2629 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 22%; European premium income reached 2924 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 24%; China premium income was 355 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 41%.

The Health Insurance Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Insured Liability

Payment Method

Segmentation by application:

Application I

Application II

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Kaiser Permanente

Aetna Inc

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

