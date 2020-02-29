Healthcare Thawing System Market Industry New Research Analysis On Sales, Segments, Outlook, Growth 2018 to 2024 and Market Competitors: BioCision, Cytotherm Lp, Boekel Scientific, Helmer, Cardinal Health

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Healthcare Thawing System” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1886

Rising usages of thawing system in biopharmaceutical industry boost the demand of healthcare thawing system market

Thawing system is required for transporting and storing pharmaceutical product & services in the Biopharmaceutical industry. High adoption of thawing system in the biopharmaceuticals industry is the major key driver of the global healthcare thawing system market. Moreover, growing demand for thawed cells used in the analysis and treatment of diseases such as heart failure, cancer, and diabetics, blood-related disorder and technological advancements in the thawing equipment are the supporting factors which boost the thawing system market. In addition, increasing cases of roadside accident and trauma require biological samples and this in turn, need of thawing system for their transport and storage purpose, which in turn, driving the growth Healthcare Thawing System Market. However, high cost of automation may hampering the growth of global Healthcare Thawing System Market. Going further, major factors such as short process cycle and sterile design have positive impact on the end users. This in turn, to create growth opportunities for the healthcare thawing system market during forecast period.

The Asia pacific region is accounted to be fastest growing region for healthcare thawing system market during forecast period

North America dominates the global healthcare thawing system market followed by Europe. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries are expressively investing in drug discovery and development activities. This is a major factor influencing the healthcare thawing system market in the North America region. North America region will have significant growth in the global healthcare thawing system market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in this market in terms of CAGR. The countries such as India and China have the largest growth potential in this market owing to rising healthcare infrastructure and high population base.

GE Healthcare advances the delivery of cell therapies with new thawing technology

In September 2017, GE Healthcare introduced the first in it’s VIA Thaw series, the VIA Thaw CB1000 for thawing large volumes of cell therapies cryopreserved in cryo-bags. This range of innovative automated, dry thawing units provides users with control over the thawing of sensitive therapies and addresses key challenges faced by cell therapy companies. Designed to overcome the multiple inconsistent elements in standard water bath thawing practice, the VIA Thaw series delivers a simple, reproducible and traceable recovery system that maintains cell viability to prevent loss of therapeutic effect.

Feel Free to Get in Touch for Discounts and Customized Details: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1886

1GE Healthcare offers an automated device for cell thawing

In sepetember 2017,Thawing the cryogenically preserved cells. One of the common development routes of the cellular therapies is autologous cell extraction, genetic manipulation in a bioprocessing facility, and reinfusion to the patient. Prior to reinfusion, the therapy is commonly delivered in a cryogenic state, and according to Phil Vanek, GM for cell therapy at GE Healthcare, a water bath is a common method of thawing. “The water bath does not lend itself to a low-risk, repeatable process in the workflow of the therapy,” he says. “Now, there is a way to maintain quality assurance with an automated, 100%-digital device that logs all relevant data.”

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.