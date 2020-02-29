Herbal/Traditional Products Market 2019 Philippines Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2023
Philippines Herbal/Traditional Products Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Herbal/Traditional Products in the Philippines” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 18 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Healthy living has been an ongoing trend amongst Filipinos, thanks to the powerful impact of social media and consumers’ rising disposable incomes. However, more and more consumers are also taking the path towards a more natural approach, not just for prevention, but also for the treatment of health conditions. Going back to basic ingredients created an opportunity for both small local players and international players in herbal/traditional products to offer a wide range of products to meet the…
Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Headlines
Prospects
Back To Basics Pushes Consumers To Seek A More Natural Approach To Healthy Living
Use of the Latest Technology To Boost Sales
Consumers Research the Efficacy of Ingredients
Competitive Landscape
Local Players Continue To Lead Herbal/traditional Products in 2018
Universal Robina Corp Holds A Strong Lead
the Success of Herbal/traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (hay Fever) Remedies
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Consumer Health Remains A Priority Despite the Unstable Economic Conditions
Healthier Lifestyles and Dynamic Millennials Offset Higher Inflation
the Leading Players Drive Growth Through An Increasing Presence in Retail Channels
Internet Retailing Increases As More Players Aim To Become More Visible
Stable But Stagnant Growth Expected for Consumer Health
Market Indicators
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
……..CONTINUED
