Hugh Demand For Ice Cream Market  With New Flavors ,Dry Fruits And Many Ingredients

The global ice cream market is projected to reach $97,301 million by 2023 from $68,072 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. Ice cream is a frozen food product, which made up of dairy items such as milk and cream combined with dry fruits, flavors, and other ingredients. Traditional flavors of ice creams include chocolate, vanilla, and others. However, companies are including other exotic flavors such as tropical fruits, lemons, and coconuts to cater to changing taste of consumers. In addition, for health-conscious customers prefer a low-calorie and low-fat ice cream called Skinny Cow.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1298426?utm_source=hv&utm_medium=Srbh

Rise in disposable income is the major key factor driving the market. In addition, growth in demand for new variations of ice creams fuels the market growth. Moreover, increase in consumption of take-home ice cream products boosts the growth of the global ice cream market. However, ice cream being a seasonal product is a major restraint of the market. In addition, health concerns associated with the ice cream products impedes the market growth. Moreover, the market for ice cream products is highly consolidated, thereby restraining its growth. Rise in demand for innovative products and development of lactose-free ice cream provide growth opportunity for market expansion.

The global ice cream market is segmented based on sales type and geography. On the basis of sales type, the market is categorized into impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1298426?utm_source=hv&utm_medium=Srbh

The Major Players

Unilever Group,,Nestle S.A.,,General Mills, Inc.,,Mars,,Blue Bell Creameries,,Lotte Confectionery,,Wells Dairy Inc.,,Turkey Hill,,Mihan Dairy Inc.,,Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global ice cream market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sales Type

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-home Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Cream

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

United Kaipara Dairies Company

Pure Ice Cream Company

International Foodstuffs Co.

Baskin-Robbins

Cold Stone Creamery

International Dairy Queen, Inc.

(The aforementioned companies have not been profiled in the report, but can be included on client request.)

Get Purchase Discount @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/1298426?utm_source=hv&utm_medium=Srbh