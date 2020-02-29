Industrial Fabric Market Registering Strong Growth Till 2025 To Reach USD 175.4

Global Industrial Fabric Market to reach USD 175.4 billion by 2025.Global Industrial Fabric Market valued approximately USD 110.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.31% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising use of industrial fabric like conveyor belts, in the production sector and rapidly growing automobile sector are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Industrial Fabric Market. Besides this, strict government standards associated with the manufacturing of industrial fabrics hinders the growth in the industrial fabric market. Industrial fabrics are mainly designed in such a way that they can be used in various products and processes.

These fabrics possess exceptional properties such as rigidity, high strength, and heat resistance, therefore they are also used in non-apparel industry for high-performance applications. These fabrics can be used as a part of any product for the purpose of improving the properties like performance and strength of that product or in the manufacturing of a product or used to perform one or more specific functions. Industrial fabrics are different from apparel or textile fabrics. One of the most important features of the industrial fabrics is functionality because these fabrics are able to withstand various environmental conditions and numerous requirements of the application. Depending upon the fabric manufacturing method, industrial fabrics are being used in various applications such as transmission belts, conveyor belts, automotive carpet, protective apparel, flame resistant apparel and many more.

The regional analysis of Global Industrial Fabric Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Players : Forbo International SA, Ahlstrom-Munksj,Habasit AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Contitech AG, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc., W. Barnet GmbH & Co. Kg, Dowdupont, Johns Manville, Fitesa S.A., G.R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. Kg, Russett Holdings, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., CBC India, Bridgestone Corporation, Zenith Rubber and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber:

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others



By Application:

Conveyor Belts

Transmission Belts

Protective Apparel

Automotive Carpet

Flame Resistant Apparel

Others

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Fabric Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

